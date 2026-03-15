Saskatoon Police investigating the city’s second homicide

Saskatoon police have confirmed the second homicide of the year following the fatal shooting of a man in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of 22nd Street west at about 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
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The Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section is investigating this case.
Police are requesting that anyone with information should contact the police or Crime Stoppers.
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