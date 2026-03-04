Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Different suspect now faces charges for Saskatoon’s 1st homicide of 2026

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 7:51 pm
1 min read
Kiefer Kitchemonia-Strongquill died on Feb. 3, 2026, after being stabbed.
Kiefer Kitchemonia-Strongquill died on Feb. 3, 2026, after being stabbed. (Andrychuk Funeral Home)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A different man is facing a charge of manslaughter for the death of Kiefer Kitchemonia-Strongquill.

Saskatoon police have charged a second person, 26-year-old Albert Scott, in connection with the city’s first homicide of the year.

Scott faces charges of aggravated assault and manslaughter.

Avyn Ahenakew, 18 years old, was arrested and charged with the same charges as Scott on Feb. 26.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ahenakew now faces charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter and aggravated assault, public mischief, and obstruction of justice.

Police altered charges against Ahenakew last week.

Two victims have been identified in the assault, Kitchemonia-Strongquill, 25, and Wilfred Whitehawk.

Kitchemonia-Strongquill arrived at St. Paul’s Hospital on Feb. 3 after being stabbed, where he later died.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“He was very smart in his studies, and a hard worker when given the opportunity,” said his mother Serina Kim Strongquill.

“He had close friends and acquaintances that would say the same thing about him. Everyone that loved him, this was all a shock. His life was literally ripped away from us.”

An online obituary says the young father of two was attending Saskatchewan Polytechnic to further his education.

The Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate.

 

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices