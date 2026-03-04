Different suspect now faces charges for Saskatoon’s 1st homicide of 2026

Send this page to someone via email

A different man is facing a charge of manslaughter for the death of Kiefer Kitchemonia-Strongquill.

Saskatoon police have charged a second person, 26-year-old Albert Scott, in connection with the city’s first homicide of the year.

Scott faces charges of aggravated assault and manslaughter.

Avyn Ahenakew, 18 years old, was arrested and charged with the same charges as Scott on Feb. 26.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ahenakew now faces charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter and aggravated assault, public mischief, and obstruction of justice.

Police altered charges against Ahenakew last week.

Two victims have been identified in the assault, Kitchemonia-Strongquill, 25, and Wilfred Whitehawk.

Kitchemonia-Strongquill arrived at St. Paul’s Hospital on Feb. 3 after being stabbed, where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was very smart in his studies, and a hard worker when given the opportunity,” said his mother Serina Kim Strongquill.

“He had close friends and acquaintances that would say the same thing about him. Everyone that loved him, this was all a shock. His life was literally ripped away from us.”

An online obituary says the young father of two was attending Saskatchewan Polytechnic to further his education.

The Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate.