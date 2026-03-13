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Sports

Barrett powers Raptors to 122-115 win over Suns

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2026 10:13 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – Canadian RJ Barrett had 22 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, as the Toronto Raptors rallied past the Phoenix Suns 122-115 on Friday.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., also had six rebounds and five assists as Toronto (37-29) earned a critical win in the Eastern Conference standings.

All-star forward Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 36 points and pulled down seven boards.

Scottie Barnes, the Raptors’ other all-star, finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

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Jalen Green had 34 points, including matching a career-high eight three-pointers, as Phoenix (39-28) had its four-game win streak snapped. Devin Booker added 31 points.

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Toronto rookie centre Collin Murray-Boyles missed his seventh straight game with a sprained left thumb.

Takeaways

Suns: Phoenix’s bench players significantly outscored their Toronto counterparts 39-27. The Suns’ three-point shooting also made a difference as they took 15 more shots from beyond the arc and made four more.

Raptors: Barrett had the go-ahead three-pointer in the fourth quarter as Toronto outscored Phoenix 15-10 in the final four minutes of the game. The Raptors — thanks largely to Barrett’s slashing attacks — outscored Phoenix 60-32 in the paint.

Key moment

Barrett drilled a 23-foot three-pointer with 3:35 left to play to give Toronto its first lead since the opening period.

Key stat

Ingram had a total of 42 points over his last three games, before exploding for 36 – including five three-pointers – against the Suns.

Up next

Toronto: Hosts the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

Phoenix: Visits the Boston Celtics on Monday.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

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