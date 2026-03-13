Raptors say they will stand up for each other

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors say they aren’t going to let another team disrespect one of their players again.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said the Raptors had a team meeting after New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray stood over Jamal Shead, shouting at him, in the final minutes of Toronto’s 122-111 loss on Wednesday. Murray earned a technical foul on the play but his three-pointer gave New Orleans an 18-point lead.

“After watching the film, I thought that we did not handle that situation the way we want, that we were supposed to,” Rajakovic said before Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. “Our players, they had conversations with each other. They know that that was not the true picture and image of our team.

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“They all agreed, they know that it’s never going to happen again.”

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Shead was playing tight, physical defence against Murray with a little over 90 seconds left in the game. Murray got a step on Shead and launched his three-point attempt as the Raptors guard fell to the court trying to catch up.

After Murray swished the ball, he loomed over the prone Shead. Pelicans forward Herbert Jones and centre Yves Missi came over to the celebrating Murray, with Jones chest bumping him and then shoving him back to the New Orleans bench as the referee teed him up.

Only Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley seemed to stand up for Shead, jogging over to Jones and confronting him. Officials then separated Quickley and Murray.

Rajakovic was asked how he would have liked the players on the court, including all-stars Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, to react.

“There’s a way that you need to stand up for each other and protect each other, and this team that we have is all about that and all about connectivity, and it needs to be addressed the right way,” said Rajakovic.

Quickley said that it’s “very important” for teammates to stick up for each other.

“We’re all like brothers in here,” said Quickley, sitting at his locker at Scotiabank Arena. “Probably spend more time in here with these guys, than most of my actual family, so it’s always important to have each other’s back.”

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2026.