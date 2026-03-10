Menu

Canada

High River RCMP responding to bomb threat at Notre Dame Collegiate

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 4:12 pm
1 min read
Notre Dame Collegiate in High River, Alta., is shown in this October 2013 photo. View image in full screen
Notre Dame Collegiate in High River, Alta., is shown in this October 2013 photo. Jill Croteau / Global News
RCMP in High River, Alta., say they’re currently responding to a bomb threat at Notre Dame Collegiate, in the southern Alberta community.

Police say “all students and staff have been evacuated, and police will do a thorough search of the school.”

Mounties added that the school will provide further updates.

High River is located roughly 70 km south of Calgary.

— More to come …

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

