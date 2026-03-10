High River RCMP responding to bomb threat at Notre Dame Collegiate

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in High River, Alta., say they’re currently responding to a bomb threat at Notre Dame Collegiate, in the southern Alberta community.

Police say “all students and staff have been evacuated, and police will do a thorough search of the school.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mounties added that the school will provide further updates.

High River is located roughly 70 km south of Calgary.

— More to come …