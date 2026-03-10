High River RCMP responding to bomb threat at Notre Dame Collegiate

RCMP in High River, Alta., say they’re currently responding to a bomb threat at Notre Dame Collegiate, in the southern Alberta community.
Police say “all students and staff have been evacuated, and police will do a thorough search of the school.”
Mounties added that the school will provide further updates.
High River is located roughly 70 km south of Calgary.
— More to come …
