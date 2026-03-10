Storm may bring flash flooding to Ontario, Quebec bracing for freezing rain

Send this page to someone via email

A slew of regions in Central and Eastern Canada are bracing for a series of storms that will bring flash flooding and freezing rain to parts.

Environment Canada said Tuesday that the systems will impact large parts of southern Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Toronto, one of the regions covered under the federal agency’s weather statement, may get 20 to 40 millimetres of rain through Wednesday. The system will move into the area Tuesday night.

“A series of low pressure systems will lead to significant rainfall across parts of southern Ontario. Heavy downpours may cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” Environment Canada said.

“Rainfall warnings may be issued for some areas as the event draws nearer.”

Meanwhile, Quebec is bracing for a “potentially critical freezing rain event” beginning Wednesday.

Environment Canada said 20 to 30 millimetres may fall by Thursday in Montreal, Montérégie, Outaouais, Lanaudière, Laurentians, Parc du Mont-Tremblant, Mauricie, Drummondville and Quebec City.

“Conditions will remain cold in subsequent days, which may complicate and delay the full return to normal services. There will likely be transportation delays and cancellations,” Environment Canada said.

“Prolonged utility outages are likely. Significant damage to property, including some buildings and trees, is likely due to the weight of ice. Be very careful if walking or driving. Non-essential travel should be avoided.”

In the Maritimes, a combination of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain is expected.

Those in New Brunswick may see five to 15 millimetres of rain over a span of 10 to 18 hours starting Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

“A low pressure system is expected to bring a variety of wintry precipitation that will likely affect the region on Wednesday into Thursday. There remains some uncertainty in the exact track of this system but there is a high likelihood of a prolonged period of freezing rain with significant ice accumulations. A transition to rain is expected by midday Thursday,” it said.

“Accumulations of ice may create slippery and hazardous travel or walking conditions. Ice buildup on trees and utility infrastructure may cause damage or outages.”

Prince Edward Island will only see freezing rain for four to eight hours during that time, Environment Canada added. It did not specify how much rain is expected.