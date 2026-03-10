Defence to call more witnesses in Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial

Send this page to someone via email

Defence lawyers are set to call more witnesses Tuesday in the sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts tycoon Frank Stronach.

The defence began presenting its case Monday, calling several witnesses, including the businessman’s former driver.

Glenn Anderson told the court he was on call to drive Stronach to work events, meetings and other engagements for roughly a decade in the 1980s.

He testified that Stronach wasn’t a “car guy” and didn’t own any European or sports cars — only Cadillacs.

The final of seven complainants testified last week that Stronach picked her up in a low-slung, two-door foreign car she believed was a Porsche.

Stronach, who became one of Canada’s wealthiest people as the founder of the auto parts conglomerate Magna International, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to alleged incidents dating as far back as the 1970s.

Since the trial began last month, prosecutors have cut down the number of counts on which they are proceeding, and said Monday they are now seeking convictions on seven charges related to four complainants.