Indigenous Chiefs gather at legislature, pressure Alberta to quash separatism push

More than a dozen First Nations chiefs and even more band councillors and elders came together Monday at the Alberta legislature, calling on Premier Danielle Smith’s government to stomp out the push for the province to quit Canada.

“Our rights are being minimized,” Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine said to reporters.

"Our people are being minimized at every level."

The comments came after First Nations chiefs across the province unanimously called on members of the legislature to hold a non-confidence vote against Smith’s government in part for how it has handled a budding separatist movement.

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi tabled a motion to hold such a vote Monday, but it was promptly shut down by Smith’s majority United Conservatives.

Government House Leader Joseph Schow called it a “political stunt” and questioned whether Nenshi believed in direct democracy.

“Who do you think you are … to say Albertans don’t have a right to have their voices heard?” Schow told the house.

Chiefs and other Indigenous leaders in the gallery voiced their frustration before leaving, with some yelling at the politicians below to denounce separatism.

“Traitors!” shouted one.

Cold Lake First Nations Chief Kelsey Jacko said after the vote that the chief’s call was an attempt to “hold the premier to account.”

“No matter what we say, (Smith) doesn’t seem to hear us,” Jacko said outside the legislature.

“We have been trying to work with her and (her caucus) for years now.

"She keeps saying we have a great relationship, but how do you have a great relationship with someone who doesn't listen?"

Confederacy of Treaty 8 Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi said he knew the vote wouldn’t pass, but that it was important to take a stand.

“We knew what (we were) in for when we came to this legislature,” Mercredi said.

“We’ve seen it time and time again, the disrespect that the MLAs have for our people in those rooms when they’re yawning, texting, leaning back on their chairs (and) smiling.

Indigenous leaders have been vocally opposed to the budding separatist movement in Alberta.

Multiple First Nations are challenging in court provincial legislation permitting citizen-led petitions that seek referendum votes, such as the ongoing campaign to put separation on a ballot.

While numerous Indigenous leaders were in Edmonton, others travelled to England on Monday, where a delegation from the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations is to meet with King Charles.

Confederacy of Treaty 6 Grand Chief Joey Pete said in a news release he plans to discuss the separation push with the King and “remind (him) that our relationship is not with provinces or Canada — it is with the Crown.”

“Treaties are recognized in international law and any attempt to override them is a violation of the original agreements made between First Nations and the Crown,” the release says.

Pete was not available for an interview, and Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alberta Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney called it a “tremendous opportunity” for the delegation to meet with the King.

“First Nation leaders have a right to engage with the Crown,” Sawhney said. “I think it’s totally fine that they’re doing so.”

Separation and the “fundamentally broken” relationship, as the NDP called it, between Smith’s United Conservatives and First Nations dominated question period Monday.

Nearly a dozen chiefs, many wearing ceremonial headdresses, were in the gallery watching.

At times, the chiefs and other Indigenous leaders cheered and clapped for the NDP’s questions, especially when Nenshi accused the premier of undoing treaty rights “step by step.”

Nenshi also accused Smith of ignoring the chief’s declaration of non-confidence in her government and pandering to both sides of the separatism debate.

Smith and her ministers said her government is trying to renegotiate its relationship with Ottawa, is continuing to build on its connections with First Nations leaders, and that the Constitution is the “highest law of the land.”

“Sovereignty is not the same as separation,” Smith said.

Smith, asked how she would make a separatist petition constitutional, said it’s not her petition.

“We’re addressing the real grievances that Alberta has with the 10 years of mistreatment by Ottawa,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Chamber of Commerce released a report Monday indicating 51 per cent of Calgarians believe the current separatism debate is affecting the provincial economy, with 93 per cent of those believing the impact is negative.

“Our province has worked to enhance its competitiveness and attract investment and labour, yet this conversation introduces a new level of uncertainty that reduces business confidence in growth opportunities,” president Deborah Yedlin said in a news release.