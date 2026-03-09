Manitoba employers to provide free menstrual products

Many Manitoba employers will soon be required to provide their workers with free menstrual products.
Starting in August, provincially regulated workplaces will have to provide the products, such as pads and tampons, in washrooms or another accessible location, the government announced Monday.
The federal government implemented the requirement for workplaces it regulates in 2023.
Manitoba is the first province to make the move, which will make for healthier and more inclusive workplaces, the government said in a news release.
The Manitoba Federation of Labour said the change will help make life more affordable for people struggling to pay their bills.
The government estimated the cost for businesses at $10 to $25 per worker, along with a one-time expense of setting up dispensers and other equipment, estimated at up to $300.
“No one should have to worry about access to basic menstrual products while they are doing their job,” Malaya Marcelino, minister of labour, said in a statement.
“Periods are a normal part of life and workplaces should reflect that reality by making sure workers have what they need.”
