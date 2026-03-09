Menu

Canada

Two-year-old child dies after vehicle incident on rural Ontario property: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2026 1:30 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say a two-year-old child is dead after an incident involving a vehicle on private property in Robillard Township.

Police say officers responded around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday after a child in the northern Ontario community was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They say the child was later pronounced dead.

Police say the child sustained fatal injuries while a vehicle was being moved in a driveway area of the rural property.

No other details were provided about the incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

