Two-year-old child dies after vehicle incident on rural Ontario property: police

Ontario Provincial Police say a two-year-old child is dead after an incident involving a vehicle on private property in Robillard Township.

Police say officers responded around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday after a child in the northern Ontario community was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They say the child was later pronounced dead.

Police say the child sustained fatal injuries while a vehicle was being moved in a driveway area of the rural property.

No other details were provided about the incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.