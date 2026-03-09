Two-year-old child dies after vehicle incident on rural Ontario property: police

Ontario Provincial Police say a two-year-old child is dead after an incident involving a vehicle on private property in Robillard Township.
Police say officers responded around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday after a child in the northern Ontario community was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They say the child was later pronounced dead.
Police say the child sustained fatal injuries while a vehicle was being moved in a driveway area of the rural property.
No other details were provided about the incident.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
Write a comment