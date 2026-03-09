Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One of 2 suspects in Vaughan, Ont. murder arrested: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2026 1:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan'
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan
RELATED: Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan – Jan 30, 2024
Police say one of the suspects in a fatal January shooting in Vaughan, Ont., was arrested last week.

York Regional Police say officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds near Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads on Jan. 26.

The victim was taken to a hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Police say a 19-year-old suspect from Mississauga was arrested in the northern Ontario town of Moosonee on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and arson.

Police are still looking for a second suspect, a 19-year-old man from Edmonton who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder and arson charges.

That man is also wanted in a fatal shooting outside a Toronto shopping centre on Feb. 7.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

