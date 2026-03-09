Nova Scotia only faith-based hospital to end religious sponsorship

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia hospital is shedding its Catholic ties.

St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., offers faith-based care, meaning it doesn’t provide abortions.

The hospital was initially exempt from performing medical assistance in dying (MAID), however the policy was changed in 2019 under the threat of a possible court challenge. Currently, the hospital provides MAID in a separate building.

An agreement signed between St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., the Department of Health and Wellness, and Nova Scotia Health will end on Sept. 30.

The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Martha recently gave notice it will conclude their role as sponsors of the Mission Assurance Agreement, and the province has decided not to move forward with a new Catholic sponsor.

“We recognize that there are individuals who maybe don’t seek services at St. Martha’s because they feel that there are certain stipulations around that care,” said Health Minister Michelle Thompson.

The agreement, which was established in 1996, protected the philosophy, mission and values of the Catholic doctrine. It was the only publicly-funded hospital in the province to have this agreement.

“Faith-based care does mean that (…) abortion isn’t done at St. Martha’s,” said Brendalee Boisvert, leader of the Sisters of St. Martha Congregation.

“MAID is another question for us. So that has been something that I do believe that some people have a real struggle — that St. Martha’s didn’t do that.”

The Sisters found another Catholic sponsor to carry on their mission at the hospital, but the province ultimately declined.

“We want to move towards having all hospitals with the same services, policies, procedures,” said Thompson.

Dalhousie Law and Medicine professor Jocelyn Downie says she believes the province’s decision was the right one.

“St. Martha’s is owned and operated and fully funded by Nova Scotia taxpayers,” said Downie.

“So I think it’s inappropriate to withhold services on the basis of somebody else’s religious beliefs and values when the individual patient wants those services, needs those services.”

‘Have to answer to all of their constituents’

For Cherise Basque, the announcement is a “good” one.

The Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation resident travelled to the emergency department at St. Martha’s last fall after suffering serious complications from a medical abortion.

In an interview with Global News last October, she alleged her concerns were dismissed at the hospital.

On Monday, she said she welcomes news that the hospital will no longer have a religious affiliation.

“For people that aren’t Catholic, like have different beliefs — they shouldn’t hold one belief onto one hospital,” she said.

She said she’s been in touch with a lawyer regarding her experience and is considering legal action.

Meanwhile, the Sisters of St. Martha told Global News they have concluded that Basque was not treated with compassion when she was a patient at the hospital.

“It is not the way that we would … we, as in the mission assurance and the hospital personnel, would have liked to respond,” said Boisvert.

Despite ending their ties, Thompson said the Sisters’ legacy will live on at the hospital.

In a statement released last week, the minister said the Sisters’ “stewardship, service and leadership in health care includes much more than the delivery of exemplary care.”

She cited the Sisters’ contribution to educating health-care professions, including nurses, lab technicians and X-ray technicians.

Boisvert said it’s bittersweet the province chose not to go ahead with a new Catholic sponsor, but she understands the reasoning behind the decision.

“I think it could have continued and been good, but I also know that they have to answer to all of their constituents,” said Boisvert.