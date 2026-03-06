Jets add two prospects and three drafts picks

Send this page to someone via email

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets dealt three pending unrestricted free agents to the Buffalo Sabres for two prospects and three drafts picks on Friday.

Winnipeg traded veteran defencemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn to the Sabres for defenceman Jacob Bryson, forward Isak Rosen, Buffalo’s second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2026 draft. The conditional pick will be the better of the Sabres’ fourth-round pick and the Edmonton Oilers’ fourth-round selection. The Jets will retain 50 per cent of Schenn’s $2.75 million contract.

The Jets also sent forward Tanner Pearson to Buffalo for a seventh-round choice in 2026.

Stanley, 27, was Winnipeg’s first-round pick (18th overall) in 2016 and was enjoying a career season with a nine goals, 21 points and 99 penalty minutes. Schenn, 36, scored one goal and seven points, with 32 penalty minutes this year.

“Those are tough conversations,” said Jets coach Scott Arniel. “I spoke with both of them afterwards. With Logan, having spent four years with him and see him grow as a player — he did a great job of taking advantage of the opportunity that was put in front of him this year. Went out and played real well and it is good for him, that opportunity.

“Luke was a warrior for us coming in at the deadline last year at this time, playing a big role for us with his experience.”

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey was sorry to see his teammates go.

“It’s a tough day,” he said. “When guys are moving out as opposed to coming in, it’s never fun. Both Schenner and Stan are great friends of mine.

“It’s a tough day but, obviously, when you sit outside the playoff line at this time of year, that’s something that can happen.”

Pearson, 33, scored seven goals and 13 points in 52 games this season.

Bryson, 28, played 35 NHL games for Buffalo this season, scoring two goals and five points. The London, Ont., native has appeared in 289 career NHL games for Buffalo over the last six seasons. The five-foot-nine, 175-pound blueliner was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft.

Rosen, 22, scored three goals and had two assists in 16 NHL games for Buffalo this year and leads the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans with 25 goals and is second with 43 points. He was Buffalo’s first-round pick, 14th overall, in the 2021 draft. The six-foot, 185-pound forward is also a three-time 20-goal scorer in the AHL.

“The one thing with Rosen — top-end skill, top-end speed and a big shot,” Arniel said. “He is the type of guy who can play in a top-six role, so it is a good opportunity for a young player and for us to be younger and quicker. With Bryson, he is a guy that has been in the league a steady — not a big-bodied guy, but plays hard and heavy.

“He is a guy that has been around the league and is just a good pro. He will come in and help us with some depth.”

Both are expected to suit up when the Jets host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and remain with the team for the rest of the campaign.

“This addresses an immediate concern, adding to the prospect pipeline but someone (Rosen) that is closer to playing and can be a player who can grow into a player who can play in the NHL,” said Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff. “Second-round pick — obviously trying to replenish the cupboard as well.”

The Jets (25-26-10) are fighting for the last wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“I think, right now, we also have to continue what we are doing, trying to make a run at this playoff spot, but we also have to look at the future, and I think that we did that,” Arniel said.

Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff was asked how the losing season has affected his coaches.

“You can see the stress levels on their faces every day,” he said. “They’re working hard at it. But we need to find a way to be better if we’re going to be a successful team like we were the last couple of years.

“But everything starts with me. I’ve got to be better … I can’t blame the coaches for some of the things that I wasn’t able to accomplish.”

The Jets have seven pending free agents left on their roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2026.