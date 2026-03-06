LeBlanc says U.S. meeting on CUSMA and trade ‘constructive and substantive’

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with his U.S. counterpart in Washington on Friday and had a “constructive and substantive discussion” on the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and other trade issues, he said.
The meeting comes as the two countries prepare for this summer’s review of the CUSMA trade pact and after U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer suggested difficulties in talks with Canada.
A statement posted to LeBlanc’s social media said the minister on Friday introduced Greer to Canada’s new chief U.S. trade negotiator Janice Charette, who was appointed by Prime Minister Mark Carney last month, and U.S. Ambassador Mark Wiseman, who took over the diplomatic post at the same time.
“We had a constructive and substantive discussion pertaining to the Canada-United States–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) Joint Review process, and on broader bilateral trade issues,” LeBlanc’s statement said.
“Ambassador Greer and I agreed to continue to work together on these trade issues, and we will speak again in the coming days to further our discussions.”
The meeting marks a potential thaw in Canada-U.S. relations after Trump froze negotiations with Canada last year over an Ontario-sponsored ad quoting former president Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.
While no formal negotiations have been taking place, LeBlanc and Greer have continued to communicate by phone, LeBlanc confirmed to reporters last month during a trade mission to Mexico.
Greer told Fox Business in a February interview that Canada has maintained barriers that make it difficult to hold bilateral trade talks.
“They refuse to sell U.S. wine and spirits on their shelves,” Greer said at the time. “There are a variety of issues they have not addressed and aren’t addressing and this makes it a big challenge and an obstacle for starting real negotiations with them.”
LeBlanc’s meeting came a day after Greer announced the first round of bilateral discussions with Mexico ahead of the CUSMA review.
A similar announcement has yet to be issued regarding Canada.
—with files from Global’s Reggie Cecchini and the Canadian Press
