N.B. mother has the inside track on stroller run world record

A middle school art teacher from Fredericton says she started running again just weeks after giving birth 17-months ago, and now all those miles may have her on track for a Guinness World Record.

Julia Reid-Howell started bringing her daughter Winnie on her runs when she was big enough and says that she broke the world record for the fastest women’s one-kilometre run while pushing a stroller late last month.

Reid-Howell is in the process of submitting her paperwork to Guinness, including photos and verification from two independent witnesses.

Her time was three minutes, 17 seconds and 37 hundredths of a second, besting a French woman’s previous record of three minutes, 35 seconds and 14 hundredths of a second.

Toronto’s Brendan Neely broke the men’s one-kilometre stroller record with a time of two minutes and 51 seconds last May, according to Guinness, meaning Canadians will hold both the men’s and women’s records if Reid-Howell is certified.

She’s hoping to hear back from Guinness officials sometime within the next month.