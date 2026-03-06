Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. mother has the inside track on stroller run world record

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2026 2:26 pm
1 min read
Julia Reid-Howell runs with her 17-month-old daughter, Winnie, on an indoor track at the Gagetown Fitness Centre in Oromocto, N.B., in a Feb. 28, 2026, handout photo. Reid-Howell believes she's broken the record for fastest women's one-kilometre run while pushing a stroller and has sent a submission to Guinness World Records. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Stephen Standing (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Julia Reid-Howell runs with her 17-month-old daughter, Winnie, on an indoor track at the Gagetown Fitness Centre in Oromocto, N.B., in a Feb. 28, 2026, handout photo. Reid-Howell believes she's broken the record for fastest women's one-kilometre run while pushing a stroller and has sent a submission to Guinness World Records. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Stephen Standing (Mandatory Credit). GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A middle school art teacher from Fredericton says she started running again just weeks after giving birth 17-months ago, and now all those miles may have her on track for a Guinness World Record.

Julia Reid-Howell started bringing her daughter Winnie on her runs when she was big enough and says that she broke the world record for the fastest women’s one-kilometre run while pushing a stroller late last month.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reid-Howell is in the process of submitting her paperwork to Guinness, including photos and verification from two independent witnesses.

Her time was three minutes, 17 seconds and 37 hundredths of a second, besting a French woman’s previous record of three minutes, 35 seconds and 14 hundredths of a second.

Trending Now

Toronto’s Brendan Neely broke the men’s one-kilometre stroller record with a time of two minutes and 51 seconds last May, according to Guinness, meaning Canadians will hold both the men’s and women’s records if Reid-Howell is certified.

Story continues below advertisement

She’s hoping to hear back from Guinness officials sometime within the next month.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices