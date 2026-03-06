Menu

Crime

B.C. government to make announcement about expanding police academies

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 6, 2026 2:27 pm
1 min read
A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. GAC
B.C.’s Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General, Nina Krieger, will be at the Justice Institute of B.C. on Friday afternoon for an announcement about expanded police training.

Last year, the B.C. government began accepting proposals from municipal police departments that were interested in establishing their own satellite training academies.

In February, Vancouver police announced that it is creating the Vancouver Police Training Academy Centre of Excellence in the Woodward’s building at 351 Abbott St.

“The issue of municipal police training in B.C. was first raised in 2017,” Chief Const. Steve Rai said in a release at the time. “Nearly a decade later, the core challenges remain.”

He noted in the statement that the current police academy model still does not meet Vancouver’s complex policing needs.

Last October, the B.C. government announced it is expanding space at the Justice Institute, enabling it to train 50 per cent more recruits.

Vancouver police to get their own training facility

This story will be updated following the announcement on Friday afternoon.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

