Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man charged in alleged multimillion-dollar investment fraud: York police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2026 1:06 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say a 40-year-old Toronto man is facing fraud charges in an alleged multimillion-dollar investment scam.

York regional police say the investigation began in March 2025 after a person reported the alleged scam.

Police say in February 2024 the person was promised a return on an investment made with the suspect, the owner of Equity Line Service Corporation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Last February, police learned of five other people who had invested with the same man, who investigators suspect misappropriated the money for personal gain.

Trending Now

They say he received more than $2.5 million in investments.

Police say the man was charged with six counts of fraud over $5,000 in December and they are now releasing his name and image because they suspect there may be more victims.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices