Toronto man charged in alleged multimillion-dollar investment fraud: York police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a 40-year-old Toronto man is facing fraud charges in an alleged multimillion-dollar investment scam.

York regional police say the investigation began in March 2025 after a person reported the alleged scam.

Police say in February 2024 the person was promised a return on an investment made with the suspect, the owner of Equity Line Service Corporation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Last February, police learned of five other people who had invested with the same man, who investigators suspect misappropriated the money for personal gain.

They say he received more than $2.5 million in investments.

Police say the man was charged with six counts of fraud over $5,000 in December and they are now releasing his name and image because they suspect there may be more victims.