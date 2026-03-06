Wild acquire Nick Foligno from Blackhawks

See more sharing options

Nick Foligno is set to play alongside a familiar face.

Minnesota acquired the Chicago Blackhawks captain — and older brother of Wild winger Marcus Foligno — for future considerations ahead of the NHL’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline Friday.

The 38-year-old has three goals and eight assists in 37 games this season, and is the latest veteran sent packing from the Windy City as the Original Six franchise led by star centre Connor Bedard continues its rebuild.

Chicago shipped centres Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday after also sending defenceman Connor Murphy to the same club Monday.

The first significant trade of the day saw Minnesota acquire forward Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers for defenceman David Jiricek.

A number of GMs were burning the midnight oil with some overnight deals, including two involving Canadian teams.

The Vancouver Canucks shipped winger Conor Garland to the Columbus Blue Jackets for second- and third-round picks, while the Winnipeg Jets sent defencemen Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn to the Buffalo Sabres for four assets, including second- and fourth-round selections.

And the Washington Capitals made a surprising move, trading veteran blueliner John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks for first- and third-round selections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2026.