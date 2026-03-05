NHL players potentially moving ahead of deadline

Send this page to someone via email

NHL general managers have until 3 p.m. ET on Friday to make a splash, tweak the edges of their roster, or secure deals with an eye toward the future.

The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the players who could be on the move before the bell sounds and GMs put down their pencils:

NAZEM KADRI

The hard-nosed Calgary Flames centre would be a welcome addition to any team looking to make a playoff push. A Stanley Cup champion with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, the 35-year-old Kadri had 12 goals and 41 points through 60 games in 2025-26 heading into Thursday’s action. His contract also includes three more seasons with an average annual value (AAV) of US$7 million. Calgary dealt defenceman MacKenzie Weegar to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.

ROBERT THOMAS

Story continues below advertisement

The two-way centre is just 26 and has five years remaining on a deal that carries an AVV of $8.125 million, but his St. Louis Blues are clearly in a rebuild near the bottom of the NHL standings. Thomas, who won the Cup in 2019, has 13 goals and 37 points across 44 games this season.

VINCENT TROCHECK

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Coming off a gold medal with the United States at the Milan Cortina Olympics, the 32-year-old centre with 12 goals and 39 points in 2025-26 could also be heading out the door with the New York Rangers looking to retool. Trocheck’s contract has an AAV of $5.625 million for the next three seasons.

BOBBY MCMANN

The 29-year-old pending unrestricted free agent winger with power and speed has put up 19 goals and 32 points in 60 games for the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs. A late-bloomer, McMann has played a total of 200 regular-season contests in the NHL, registering 91 points (54 goals, 37 assists) and 121 penalty minutes. Toronto traded centre Nicolas Roy to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

BLAKE COLEMAN

Much like Kadri, the 34-year-old winger’s age doesn’t fit the Flames’ rebuild timeline. Coleman, who has one season left on his deal at $4.9 million, has produced 13 goals and 22 points in 48 contests this season. He won the Cup in both 2020 and 2021 with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

RASMUS RISTOLAINEN

The big, right-shot defenceman has registered one goal and five assists as part of an injury-hit campaign with the Philadelphia Flyers. The 32-year-old Ristolainen, who has one season left on his current deal at $5.1 million, could help shore up a contender’s blue-line corps.

JUSTIN FAULK

Also a right-shot defender, the 33-year-old is another St. Louis trade chip potentially heading out the door. The dependable, offensively gifted Faulk has 11 goals and 32 points in 2025-26. His contract runs through next season at $6.5 million.

SCOTT LAUGHTON

The gritty centre seems likely to be heading for a Toronto exit with unrestricted free agency looming. The 31-year-old Laughton has eight goals and four assists in a campaign that included significant time away due to injury. The Maple Leafs paid a heavy price for Laughton at last year’s trade deadline when they acquired him from the Flyers in a swap that included a first-round pick going the other way.

Story continues below advertisement

CONOR GARLAND

The 29-year-old winger has five seasons left on a contract with an AAV of $4.95 million, but his Vancouver Canucks are another club in clear rebuild mode. Garland has seven goals and 26 points across 50 games in 2025-26. The Canucks dealt right-shot defenceman Tyler Myers to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

EVANDER KANE

The 34-year-old pending UFA is a proven playoff performer, including back-to-back Cup final appearances with the Edmonton Oilers in 2024 and 2025. Kane and his $5.125 million cap hit were traded to Vancouver last off-season, but he could have another new address by the weekend following a season that’s seen the winger register 11 goals and 27 points in 59 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2026.