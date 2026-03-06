Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police bust $3M fraud targeting Ontario cleaning business over 15 years

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 6, 2026 11:26 am
1 min read
According to police, five additional suspects remain outstanding in a long-term fraud investigation involving more than $3 million. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating them. View image in full screen
According to police, five additional suspects remain outstanding in a long-term fraud investigation involving more than $3 million. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating them. Durham Regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Durham Regional Police say eight people have been charged and five others are wanted in a long-term fraud investigation involving more than $3 million.

According to police, the investigation focused on a 54-year-old woman employed as an operations manager who allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated fraud scheme within a commercial cleaning company.

Investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service said the complex investigation began after a corporate restructuring at a ServiceMaster location in Durham uncovered “financial irregularities.”

Police said the company conducted an internal audit and notified investigators in November 2021.

Investigators said the scheme involved the diversion of employee wages, the redirection of payroll funds to other individuals, including family members, and the submission of fraudulent subcontractor invoices for work that was never performed.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to police, the fraud may have spanned more than 15 years.

Story continues below advertisement

However, investigators were only able to review financial records from January 2015 to October 2021 due to limited documentation.

Losses to ServiceMaster during that six‑year period alone are believed to exceed $3 million.

A forensic audit identified approximately 270 fraudulent cheques issued to eight subcontractor companies and deposited into 22 bank accounts.

The investigation revealed extensive money laundering activity, including the use of cheque‑cashing businesses, multiple financial institutions and the movement of funds across Ontario and globally.

Trending Now

Eight people have been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.

The 54-year-old woman is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and uttering forged documents.

Seven others have been arrested on similar charges.

Police say five additional suspects remain outstanding and investigators are asking for the public’s help locating them.

Investigators say the case involved more than 26 judicial orders, tens of thousands of financial records and extensive data analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices