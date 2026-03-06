Police bust $3M fraud targeting Ontario cleaning business over 15 years

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say eight people have been charged and five others are wanted in a long-term fraud investigation involving more than $3 million.

According to police, the investigation focused on a 54-year-old woman employed as an operations manager who allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated fraud scheme within a commercial cleaning company.

Investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service said the complex investigation began after a corporate restructuring at a ServiceMaster location in Durham uncovered “financial irregularities.”

Police said the company conducted an internal audit and notified investigators in November 2021.

Investigators said the scheme involved the diversion of employee wages, the redirection of payroll funds to other individuals, including family members, and the submission of fraudulent subcontractor invoices for work that was never performed.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to police, the fraud may have spanned more than 15 years.

Story continues below advertisement

However, investigators were only able to review financial records from January 2015 to October 2021 due to limited documentation.

Losses to ServiceMaster during that six‑year period alone are believed to exceed $3 million.

A forensic audit identified approximately 270 fraudulent cheques issued to eight subcontractor companies and deposited into 22 bank accounts.

The investigation revealed extensive money laundering activity, including the use of cheque‑cashing businesses, multiple financial institutions and the movement of funds across Ontario and globally.

Eight people have been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.

The 54-year-old woman is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and uttering forged documents.

Seven others have been arrested on similar charges.

Police say five additional suspects remain outstanding and investigators are asking for the public’s help locating them.

Investigators say the case involved more than 26 judicial orders, tens of thousands of financial records and extensive data analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.