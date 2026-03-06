Menu

Crime

Lawyers set to make legal arguments in Frank Stronach’s sexual assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2026 8:26 am
1 min read
Lawyers are set to make legal arguments Friday afternoon in the Toronto sexual assault trial of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach.

Prosecutors finished presenting their evidence Wednesday and the court is set to address some legal issues before the defence begins its case next week.

Defence lawyer Leora Shemesh has said she will seek directed verdicts on two charges related to two separate complainants.

A motion for directed verdict asks the judge to enter a not-guilty verdict on grounds that the essential elements of the offence have not been met.

Stronach, who achieved fame and wealth as the founder of the auto parts giant Magna International, initially pleaded not guilty to 12 charges involving seven complainants.

Prosecutors have since withdrawn a charge of forcible confinement and are seeking to withdraw a count of sexual assault.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

