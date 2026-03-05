Sudden deaths, hazardous substance alert rattle Battlefords community

Send this page to someone via email

Battlefords, Sask., RCMP has now confirmed two sudden deaths in the area sparked the investigation alongside the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service into a report of a possibly hazardous liquid beverage/substance.

A warning to not consume any unknown beverages or liquid substances was issued because of the safety risk to residents.

With few details able to be shared in the preliminary stages of the investigation, many residents in the Battlefords are on edge.

“I’ve heard it on the radio the last couple of days and it’s very scary, but there’s a lot of scary things happening these days,” said Battleford resident Mary Scherman.

The Ministry of Health released a hazardous substance alert this week but cannot confirm whether it is connected with the deaths under investigation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The RCMP have said they do not have specific descriptors of the substance to provide at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The rise in toxic drug deaths in Saskatchewan has led some to speculate the deaths came from a contaminated drug or homemade alcohol.

“Hopefully they’ll figure something out and take some other people off the streets that are facilitating this stuff, you know, like stop the source and increase the beds and … the addiction services,” says Battleford resident Lyndon Tootoosis.

Amidst the growing fear in the community is confusion around safety procedures, as information from the cities and other officials defers questions to the RCMP.

A joint statement from Mayor Ames Leslie and Mayor Kelli Hawtin said they encourage everyone to follow the precautionary advisories issued by the Battlefords RCMP and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declined to comment on the issue.

“We live here, we care about the community, we care about our families, friends. How this might affect people,” says North Battleford resident Robin Peterson.

“The alerts are very vague, maybe a little scary, which is damaging for the city and the community, and it puts a lot of fear into everybody.”

As the investigation is ongoing, RCMP has confirmed there is no connection with commercially-available beverages.