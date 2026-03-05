Menu

Politics

Hotel tower proposed near Stanley Park faces pushback from residents

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 5, 2026 6:41 pm
1 min read
A rendering of the development of a 27-storey hotel and long-term stay building .
A rendering of the development of a 27-storey hotel and long-term stay building . City of Vancouver
A decision is expected at Vancouver City Hall on Thursday on whether council will approve a 27-storey hotel near Stanley Park.

The project, on Barclay Street near Lost Lagoon, would replace an existing four-storey hotel with a tower containing 248 hotel rooms.

It has faced pushback from some West End residents who are concerned about possible impacts on traffic and neighbourhood character.

However, the city faces a shortage of hotels and Destination Vancouver says the city needs an additional 10,000 rooms by 2050 to keep up with demand.

Many residents are expected to speak at the meeting on Thursday before the council makes a decision.

More to come…

Vancouver’s Empire Landmark Hotel gone for good
