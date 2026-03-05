Hotel tower proposed near Stanley Park faces pushback from residents

Send this page to someone via email

A decision is expected at Vancouver City Hall on Thursday on whether council will approve a 27-storey hotel near Stanley Park.

The project, on Barclay Street near Lost Lagoon, would replace an existing four-storey hotel with a tower containing 248 hotel rooms.

It has faced pushback from some West End residents who are concerned about possible impacts on traffic and neighbourhood character.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

However, the city faces a shortage of hotels and Destination Vancouver says the city needs an additional 10,000 rooms by 2050 to keep up with demand.

Many residents are expected to speak at the meeting on Thursday before the council makes a decision.

More to come…