Feds announce 400 new military housing units for Halifax

New housing is on the way for Canadian Armed Forces members across the Maritimes.

The federal government has announced that about 400 new units will be built in Halifax, a week after announcing 650 units for CFB Gagetown in New Brunswick.

“This announcement is good news not only for members of the Canadian Armed Forces, but really for our whole community,” said Halifax MP Shannon Miedema at Thursday’s media event at CFB Halifax.

“Members of our Canadian Armed Forces deserve to have safe, modern and affordable housing. They must be able to serve with a peace of mind, knowing that they have a place to call home no matter where they’re stationed.”

Last week, the Department of National Defence launched the second phase of its national housing construction program. The department says the project will see 7,500 new housing units built across 25 locations in the country at a cost of $3.7 billion.

“Military housing not only allows us to accommodate our personnel needed to conduct operations at home and abroad, it represents safety, security and community for many of our uniformed members and their families,” said Tim Berryhill, acting commander of CFB Halifax.

The federal government says the Halifax base is dealing with some of the worst housing pressures, which led to 48 units being approved in the first phase.

Miedema points out more than 10,000 personnel are living in Halifax, which makes it the military’s largest base by population.

“I think that the 400 on top of the amount that was just announced in phase one, the 48, essentially doubles the military housing in Halifax,” she added.

Ottawa says the new builds for Halifax will feature primarily one and two-bedroom unit apartments. The exact locations are yet to be determined.