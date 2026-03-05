Suspect charged with murder over shooting death of 29-year-old Hamilton man

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2023 shooting death of 29-year-old Daniel Musafiri.

During the course of investigating another incident, detectives obtained new information that linked a suspect to Musafiri’s death.

Police said investigators were able to build on evidence gathered in the early stages of the case, which led to the identification of Erik Kalanyos, 29, of Hamilton, who was already in custody on an unrelated matter.

Kalanvos has now been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a statement, Musafiri’s mother, Mosengo Immaculee, described the devastating impact her son’s death has had on her life.

“My life was completely shattered when my son was killed,” she said. Immaculee said she had already lost her husband and that losing her son has left her “broken.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 10:48 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2023, in the area of York Boulevard and Queen Street North.

When officers arrived, they found Musafiri suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later determined Musafiri had been at Boulevard Billiards before the shooting.

After leaving the establishment, police say he was confronted by a suspect in the parking area of 103 Queen St. N.

Police said a brief verbal exchange took place before Musafiri was fatally shot. The suspect then fled the area in a black Dodge Challenger.

“My son was only 29 years old. No words can truly describe the pain of a mother losing her child. A part of my heart died the day my son was taken from me,” Immaculee said.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.