Oilers trade Mangiapane, draft pick to Blackhawks

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have completed another deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Edmonton has acquired centre Jason Dickinson and forward Colton Dach from Chicago in exchange for winger Andrew Mangiapane and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2027, the NHL team announced Wednesday.

The Blackhawks retain 50 per cent of Dickinson’s $4.25-million salary cap hit on a contract set to expire at the end of this season.

The trade comes two days after the Blackhawks dealt longtime reliable defenceman Connor Murphy — also with half his salary retained — to the Oilers for a second-round draft pick in 2028.

The 30-year-old Dickinson, of Georgetown, Ont., had six goals and seven assists in 47 games with the Blackhawks this season, his fourth in Chicago. He joins his fourth NHL team after previous stints with the Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks.

The six-foot-four Dach, 23, has three goals and six assists in 53 games this season.

Mangiapane signed a two-year, $7.2-million contract with the Oilers last off-season, but the former 35-goal scorer with the Calgary Flames has only seven goals and seven assists in 52 games this season. The Oilers placed the 29-year-old from Toronto on waivers Sunday.

Edmonton also announced Wednesday it has placed forward Curtis Lazar on long-term injured reserve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2026.