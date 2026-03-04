Menu

Canada

B.C. premier urges western U.S. governors to end seasonal time change

By Amy Judd & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 8:08 pm
1 min read
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacts during a news conference in Wasco, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). View image in full screen
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacts during a news conference in Wasco, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File). DD
B.C. Premier David Eby has written a letter urging the governors of three western U.S. states to join the province in ending the seasonal time change.

“Despite the trade challenges before us, our Cascadia region remains deeply integrated through tourism, trade and transportation and we value you as close neighbours and friends,” the letter reads.

“We want our economies to be aligned, for travel and trade to be be unhindered.”

On Monday, Eby announced that this weekend will be the last time the province will spring forward, making daylight saving time permanent.

B.C. moves to permanent daylight saving time

In a letter to the governors of Washington, Oregon and California, Eby said he is asking them to advocate for authorization from the U.S. Congress.

There is also still some debate that a permanent change to daylight saving is not the best course.

“In counties in the U.S., where they’ve had permanent daylight saving time, they’ve organized that, they found more children were injured in the morning going to school and found that teenage students had lower graduation rates and did worse at school,” Wendy Hall, a UBC nursing professor emeritus, said.

However, B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma said that most British Columbians want to make the permanent change.

“British Columbians told us through their survey input that they preferred to have that extra hour of daylight during the summer and for eight months of the year we can take advantage of that,” she said.

“Now it’s all year long without that change.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

