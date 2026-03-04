‘An eyesore’: Trump’s White House ballroom plans receive deluge of public comments

Send this page to someone via email

The National Capital Planning Commission held a public comment period before its vote on Thursday about whether to move forward with U.S. President Donald Trump’s US$400-million ballroom project and the commission received more than 32,000 written comments about the 90,000-square-foot ballroom addition.

The NCPC, which oversees federal building construction, said a “vast majority” of the comments received “are in opposition to the project” and noted that a high percentage of those raising objections focused on components of the project outside of the NCPC’s purview.

“For example, many comments raise concerns about the demolition of the former East Wing, and the funding sources for the project, both of which are outside of NCPC’s scope of review. While NCPC acknowledges the concerns raised in these comments, those are issues that are not germane to NCPC’s review of the project or the Commission’s actions,” the commission wrote in a staff report.

Some of the comments take aim at the historical importance of the building and design issues like the height and design compatibility of the new ballroom.

“I am horrified at what has happened at the White House- the total disrespect for the historical importance of the building, not to mention the illegal tearing down of a historical building without getting appropriate permission,” one person wrote, suggesting that the new design of the White House will “be in horrible taste and be an eyesore — and an embarrassment to the USA.”

“It is too big, almost twice the square footage of the White House itself. This monstrosity will ruin the symmetry of 200 years of the White House. If a ballroom is needed, build it somewhere else,” another person added.

“The very idea that Donald Trump wants to tear down a wing of the White House, the People’s House is an appalling idea. He is a tenant, not an owner. Therefore, he has no right to make such an egregious change to the White House,” one commenter wrote.

“PLEASE don’t let Donald Trump build that ugly ballroom and further destroy the White House! That’s THE PEOPLE’S house and we don’t want it despoiled. It’s terrible that he paved the Rose Garden. We don’t want his tackiness to ruin things,” another person added.

“Please do whatever is within your power to stop and permanently prevent trump from ruining our White House any further with the hideous ballroom. Also, could those gaudy gold things be removed from the oval office and where ever else he’s used them throughout the building? Please protect this precious historical house from its current temporary occupant,” another wrote.

View image in full screen Artist renderings and diagrams of the new White House East Wing and Ballroom, briefly posted on the National Capital Planning Commission’s website ahead of a March 5 hearing, are photographed Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. AP Photo/Jon Elswick

The NCPC noted that solutions “offered in some comments included reconstruction of the East Wing or a smaller, modified ballroom design.”

Some public comments aren’t opposed to the ballroom addition, and think it’s a nice way to spruce up the White House.

“I voted for our president and what he is bringing to the White House. He will do an awesome job on this much needed addition useful by all subsequent administrations,” one person wrote.

“A grand ballroom for the White House has been a vision of many past administrations. It is, frankly, an embarrassment that world leaders come to the greatest country on earth only to be welcomed in a giant wedding tent with porta-potties, no matter how fancily they may be outfitted,” another person wrote, adding that they are “in favor of this ballroom addition and se no incompatibility in style to the existing building.”

“The idea of world leaders attending State dinners in tents is embarrassing and it is long past time for the White House to provide appropriate and adequate accommodations,” another wrote in favour of the project.

Last week, a federal judge rejected a preservationist group’s request to block the Trump administration from continuing construction of the ballroom where it demolished the East Wing of the White House.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled that the National Trust for Historic Preservation was unlikely to succeed on the merits of its bid to temporarily halt Trump’s project. He said the privately funded group based its challenge on a “ragtag group of theories” under the Administrative Procedure Act and the Constitution, and would have a better chance of success if it amended the lawsuit.

“Unfortunately, because both sides initially focused on the President’s constitutional authority to destruct and construct the East Wing of the White House, Plaintiff didn’t bring the necessary cause of action to test the statutory authority the President claims is the basis to do this construction project without the blessing of Congress and with private funds,” the judge wrote.

The preservationists sought an order pausing the ballroom project until it undergoes multiple independent reviews and wins approval from Congress.

Trump described the ballroom as costing $400 million in December 2025, after listing the price tag as $300 million in October.

“We’re going to have something that’s really, really spectacular. And I thank the judge in the case for the courage in making the proper decision, because we didn’t want to be held up,” Trump said.

“We’re donating a $400-million ballroom,” Trump added. “Myself and donors are giving them, free of charge, for nothing. We’re donating a building that’s approximately $400 million; I think I’ll do it for less, but it’s 400.”

Trump said he’s now saying the ballroom will cost $400 million because “if I go over three, the press will say, ‘It cost more.'”

“I build under budget and ahead of schedule … always. I know how to build under budget. I build good,” Trump said. “It’ll be the most beautiful ballroom. And it’ll handle inaugurations. It’s got five-inch-thick glass windows. It’s impenetrable by anything but a howitzer.”

Trump had the East Wing torn down in October as part of his plan to build the ballroom.

He said he and private donors are paying for the ballroom, and U.S. taxpayers will not foot the bill. The Trump administration released a list of donors, including tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Meta.

The ballroom is the most significant renovation that Trump is undertaking during his second term at the White House.

The White House has previously said it will have a 650-person capacity, but Trump said in December that it will be able to hold up to 999 people.

The East Wing houses several offices, including those of the first lady. It was built in 1902 and has been renovated over the years, with a second storey added in 1942, according to the White House.

Trump joins a long line of presidents who have made structural changes to the White House, including Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

The ballroom will be the most significant structural change to the Executive Mansion since the addition in 1948 of the Truman Balcony overlooking the South Lawn, even dwarfing the residence itself.

Construction of the White House’s ballroom is expected to be completed in the summer of 2028, according to an environmental assessment prepared by the National Park Service in late August 2025.

— With files from The Associated Press