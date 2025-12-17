Judge lets Trump’s ballroom project go ahead as price balloons to $400M

Send this page to someone via email

A federal judge is allowing U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom project to move forward after rejecting a request from a preservationist group to temporarily halt the construction.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said the National Trust for Historic Preservation failed to show that “irreparable harm” would be caused if Trump’s project moves forward.

The organization sued Trump earlier this month and asked the U.S. District Court to block his White House ballroom project, arguing that Trump committed multiple violations of the Administrative Procedures Act and the National Environmental Policy Act, while also exceeding his constitutional authority by not seeking congressional approval for a project of such scale.

“No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever — not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else,” the lawsuit stated. “And no president is legally allowed to construct a ballroom on public property without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in.”

Leon said Tuesday that he plans to hold another hearing in January 2026 on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s request to pause the ballroom project until it goes through multiple independent reviews and wins approval from Congress.

In the meantime, Leon warned the administration not to make decisions on underground work, such as the routing of plumbing and gas lines, that would dictate the scope of future ballroom construction above ground. If that were to happen, Leon said, “the court will address it, I assure you of that.”

The Trump administration told Leon that within the next two weeks, it expects to meet with the National Capital Planning Commission and the Commission of Fine Arts to review plans that Justice Department lawyer Adam Gustafson told the court were not yet finalized.

Gustafson argued at the hearing that the National Trust has no standing in the case to sue and that underground construction must continue for national security reasons that were not outlined in open court. He also said Trump is exempt from federal laws that the National Trust said he has failed to follow.

Carol Quillen, president and CEO of the National Trust, said it remained “fully committed to upholding the interests of the American people and advocating for compliance with the law, including review by the National Capital Planning Commission and an opportunity for the public to provide comment and shape the project.”

Today the US District Court for the District of Columbia heard oral arguments on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) to halt construction on the White House ballroom. The Judge declined to grant the TRO. pic.twitter.com/Yi3YOr9tOV — Saving Places (@SavingPlaces) December 16, 2025

Trump thanked the judge for the “courage in making the proper decision” during a Hannukah event on Tuesday. He also described the ballroom as now costing US$400 million, after listing the price tag as $300 million in October.

“We’re going to have something that’s really, really spectacular. And I thank the judge in the case for the courage in making the proper decision, because we didn’t want to be held up,” Trump said.

“We’re donating a $400-million ballroom,” Trump added. “Myself and donors are giving them, free of charge, for nothing. We’re donating a building that’s approximately $400 million; I think I’ll do it for less, but it’s 400.”

Trump said he’s now saying the ballroom will cost $400 million because “if I go over three, the press will say, ‘It cost more.'”

“I build under budget and ahead of schedule … always. I know how to build under budget. I build good,” Trump said. “It’ll be the most beautiful ballroom. And it’ll handle inaugurations. It’s got five-inch-thick glass windows. It’s impenetrable by anything but a howitzer.”

Trump had the East Wing torn down in October as part of his plan to build the previously estimated $200-million ballroom.

The ballroom was initially supposed to span 90,000 square feet, cost $200 million and hold up to 650 seats but Trump said in October that the project cost had ballooned to $300 million, an increase of 50 per cent.

He said he and private donors are paying for the ballroom, and U.S. taxpayers will not foot the bill. The Trump administration released a list of donors, including tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Meta.

The ballroom is the most significant renovation that Trump is undertaking during his second term at the White House.

The White House has previously said it will have a 650-person capacity, but earlier this month Trump said it will be able to hold up to 999 people.

0:39 White House’s East Wing being torn down as construction begins on Trump ballroom

The East Wing houses several offices, including those of the first lady. It was built in 1902 and has been renovated over the years, with a second storey added in 1942, according to the White House.

Trump joins a long line of presidents who have made structural changes to the White House, including Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

The ballroom will be the most significant structural change to the Executive Mansion since the addition in 1948 of the Truman Balcony overlooking the South Lawn, even dwarfing the residence itself.

Construction of the White House’s ballroom is expected to be completed in the summer of 2028, according to an environmental assessment prepared by the National Park Service in late August.

— With files from The Associated Press