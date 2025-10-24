White House releases list of donors paying for Trump’s ‘beautiful’ ballroom

Tech giants including Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Meta are all among the companies that have donated toward the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed ballroom, planned for the site where the White House’s East Wing once stood before it was recently demolished.
The ballroom was initially supposed to span 90,000 square feet, cost US$200 million and hold up to 650 seats but on Wednesday, Trump said the project cost had ballooned to $300 million, an increase of 50 per cent.
He said he and private donors are paying for the ballroom, and U.S. taxpayers will not foot the bill. The Trump administration released a list of donors late on Wednesday.
The list of donors is below. It’s currently unclear how much each corporation or individual has contributed to the project:
- Altria Group
- Amazon
- Apple
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Caterpillar
- Coinbase
- Comcast
- Hard Rock International
- HP
- Lockheed Martin
- Meta
- Micron Technology
- Microsoft
- NextEra Energy
- Palantir Technologies
- Ripple
- Reynolds American
- T-Mobile
- Tether
- Union Pacific Railroad
- J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul
- Adelson Family Foundation
- Stefan E. Brodie
- Betty Wold Johnson Foundation
- Charles and Marissa Cascarilla
- Edward and Shari Glazer
- Harold Hamm
- Benjamin Leon Jr.
- The Lutnick Family
- The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation
- Stephen A. Schwarzman
- Konstantin Sokolov
- Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher
- Paolo Tiramani
- Cameron Winklevoss
- Tyler Winklevoss
The ballroom is the most significant renovation that Trump is undertaking during his second term at the White House.
The White House has previously said it will have a 650-person capacity, but earlier this month Trump said it will be able to hold up to 999 people.
Get daily National news
Trump answered questions about the ballroom on Wednesday in the Oval Office, now that demolition of the East Wing is well underway.
“In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure,” Trump said.
He said that after a “tremendous amount of study with some of the best architects in the world,” they decided that “really knocking it down” would be necessary for the project.
“It was never thought of as being much,” Trump added. “It was a very small building.”
The East Wing houses several offices, including those of the first lady. It was built in 1902 and has been renovated over the years, with a second storey added in 1942, according to the White House.
Trump joins a long line of presidents who have made structural changes to the White House, including Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.
The ballroom will be the most significant structural change to the Executive Mansion since the addition in 1948 of the Truman Balcony overlooking the South Lawn, even dwarfing the residence itself.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said those East Wing offices will be temporarily relocated during construction and that wing of the building will be modernized and renovated.
Earlier this month, Trump welcomed nearly 130 donors, allies and representatives of major companies for a dinner at the White House to reward them for their pledged contributions to the new ballroom.
The donors sat at a dozen round tables, where they were served a heirloom tomato panzanella salad, beef Wellington and a dessert of roasted Anjou pears, cinnamon crumble and butterscotch ice cream.
Among the companies that had representatives at the dinner, according to a White House official, were Amazon, Apple, Booz Allen Hamilton, Coinbase, Comcast, Google, Lockheed Martin, Meta Platforms and T-Mobile.
— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press
- Ford says anti-tariff ads to run on World Series weekend then pause Monday
- After Ottawa cancels Ukraine military contract, pressure grows to explain
- AI security system mistakes bag of Doritos for gun at U.S. high school
- D.C. man sues after detainment for following National Guard playing ‘Star Wars’ song
Comments