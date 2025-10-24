Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

White House releases list of donors paying for Trump’s ‘beautiful’ ballroom

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 24, 2025 1:27 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'White House defends East Wing demolition as ballroom cost rises once again'
White House defends East Wing demolition as ballroom cost rises once again
Facing several questions from reporters about U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial White House ballroom construction plans, press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended both the continually rising costs and the ongoing demolition of the landmark building’s East Wing, months after the president promised the building’s facade would remain untouched.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Tech giants including Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Meta are all among the companies that have donated toward the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed ballroom, planned for the site where the White House’s East Wing once stood before it was recently demolished.

The ballroom was initially supposed to span 90,000 square feet, cost US$200 million and hold up to 650 seats but on Wednesday, Trump said the project cost had ballooned to $300 million, an increase of 50 per cent.

He said he and private donors are paying for the ballroom, and U.S. taxpayers will not foot the bill. The Trump administration released a list of donors late on Wednesday.

The list of donors is below. It’s currently unclear how much each corporation or individual has contributed to the project:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Altria Group
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Booz Allen Hamilton
  • Caterpillar
  • Coinbase
  • Comcast
  • Hard Rock International
  • Google
  • HP
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Meta
  • Micron Technology
  • Microsoft
  • NextEra Energy
  • Palantir Technologies
  • Ripple
  • Reynolds American
  • T-Mobile
  • Tether
  • Union Pacific Railroad
  • J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul
  • Adelson Family Foundation
  • Stefan E. Brodie
  • Betty Wold Johnson Foundation
  • Charles and Marissa Cascarilla
  • Edward and Shari Glazer
  • Harold Hamm
  • Benjamin Leon Jr.
  • The Lutnick Family
  • The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation
  • Stephen A. Schwarzman
  • Konstantin Sokolov
  • Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher
  • Paolo Tiramani
  • Cameron Winklevoss
  • Tyler Winklevoss

The ballroom is the most significant renovation that Trump is undertaking during his second term at the White House.

The White House has previously said it will have a 650-person capacity, but earlier this month Trump said it will be able to hold up to 999 people.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trump answered questions about the ballroom on Wednesday in the Oval Office, now that demolition of the East Wing is well underway.

“In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure,” Trump said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said that after a “tremendous amount of study with some of the best architects in the world,” they decided that “really knocking it down” would be necessary for the project.

“It was never thought of as being much,” Trump added. “It was a very small building.”

Click to play video: 'Trump’s partial White House demolition, $250M ballroom project spark controversy'
Trump’s partial White House demolition, $250M ballroom project spark controversy
Trending Now

The East Wing houses several offices, including those of the first lady. It was built in 1902 and has been renovated over the years, with a second storey added in 1942, according to the White House.

Trump joins a long line of presidents who have made structural changes to the White House, including Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

The ballroom will be the most significant structural change to the Executive Mansion since the addition in 1948 of the Truman Balcony overlooking the South Lawn, even dwarfing the residence itself.

Story continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said those East Wing offices will be temporarily relocated during construction and that wing of the building will be modernized and renovated.

Earlier this month, Trump welcomed nearly 130 donors, allies and representatives of major companies for a dinner at the White House to reward them for their pledged contributions to the new ballroom.

The donors sat at a dozen round tables, where they were served a heirloom tomato panzanella salad, beef Wellington and a dessert of roasted Anjou pears, cinnamon crumble and butterscotch ice cream.

Among the companies that had representatives at the dinner, according to a White House official, were Amazon, Apple, Booz Allen Hamilton, Coinbase, Comcast, Google, Lockheed Martin, Meta Platforms and T-Mobile.

With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices