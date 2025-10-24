White House releases list of donors paying for Trump’s ‘beautiful’ ballroom

Send this page to someone via email

Tech giants including Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Meta are all among the companies that have donated toward the construction of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed ballroom, planned for the site where the White House’s East Wing once stood before it was recently demolished.

The ballroom was initially supposed to span 90,000 square feet, cost US$200 million and hold up to 650 seats but on Wednesday, Trump said the project cost had ballooned to $300 million, an increase of 50 per cent.

He said he and private donors are paying for the ballroom, and U.S. taxpayers will not foot the bill. The Trump administration released a list of donors late on Wednesday.

The list of donors is below. It’s currently unclear how much each corporation or individual has contributed to the project:

Story continues below advertisement

Altria Group

Amazon

Apple

Booz Allen Hamilton

Caterpillar

Coinbase

Comcast

Hard Rock International

Google

HP

Lockheed Martin

Meta

Micron Technology

Microsoft

NextEra Energy

Palantir Technologies

Ripple

Reynolds American

T-Mobile

Tether

Union Pacific Railroad

J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul

Adelson Family Foundation

Stefan E. Brodie

Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

Charles and Marissa Cascarilla

Edward and Shari Glazer

Harold Hamm

Benjamin Leon Jr.

The Lutnick Family

The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

Stephen A. Schwarzman

Konstantin Sokolov

Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher

Paolo Tiramani

Cameron Winklevoss

Tyler Winklevoss

The ballroom is the most significant renovation that Trump is undertaking during his second term at the White House.

The White House has previously said it will have a 650-person capacity, but earlier this month Trump said it will be able to hold up to 999 people.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Trump answered questions about the ballroom on Wednesday in the Oval Office, now that demolition of the East Wing is well underway.

“In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure,” Trump said.

THE FINEST BALLROOM EVER BUILT! "We're doing it NO COST to the country… in order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure." – President Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5puxoB2HZS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 23, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

He said that after a “tremendous amount of study with some of the best architects in the world,” they decided that “really knocking it down” would be necessary for the project.

“It was never thought of as being much,” Trump added. “It was a very small building.”

The East Wing houses several offices, including those of the first lady. It was built in 1902 and has been renovated over the years, with a second storey added in 1942, according to the White House.

Trump joins a long line of presidents who have made structural changes to the White House, including Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

The ballroom will be the most significant structural change to the Executive Mansion since the addition in 1948 of the Truman Balcony overlooking the South Lawn, even dwarfing the residence itself.

Story continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said those East Wing offices will be temporarily relocated during construction and that wing of the building will be modernized and renovated.

Earlier this month, Trump welcomed nearly 130 donors, allies and representatives of major companies for a dinner at the White House to reward them for their pledged contributions to the new ballroom.

The donors sat at a dozen round tables, where they were served a heirloom tomato panzanella salad, beef Wellington and a dessert of roasted Anjou pears, cinnamon crumble and butterscotch ice cream.

Among the companies that had representatives at the dinner, according to a White House official, were Amazon, Apple, Booz Allen Hamilton, Coinbase, Comcast, Google, Lockheed Martin, Meta Platforms and T-Mobile.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press