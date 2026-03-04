Daughter of woman killed in Dominican bus crash left in dark on father’s condition

Send this page to someone via email

The daughter of a Canadian woman killed in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic says her family is still searching for answers three days after the incident that left another Canadian dead and 13 others injured.

Amanda Fullerton of Lockport, Man., says her mother, Colleen Fullerton, was killed in the Sunday evening crash, and her father, John Fullerton, is in the hospital.

Fullerton says she hasn’t been able to get in contact with her father and is calling on Canadian consular officials to send a representative to the hospital where he is being treated, as the family has received no official word about his condition.

She says her family was left in the dark for hours after the crash, only learning from the RCMP on Monday afternoon that her mother had died, after she had already seen her mother’s name published in Dominican media reports.

Fullerton says the family has contacted a lawyer as they seek answers about the cause of the crash.

Sunwing said in a statement that the bus that crashed was operated by one of its third-party providers transferring guests from Punta Cana International Airport to hotels via NexusTours.