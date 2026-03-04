Menu

2 comments

  1. Vincent Dundas
    March 4, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Was satellites crashing. Global news obviously don’t read the data on their stories

  2. Ganhada
    March 4, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Was old satellites crashing don’t you guys do your homework before doing the news?

Potential meteor visible, heard across B.C.’s South Coast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 11:08 am
1 min read
A possible meteor over B.C.'s South Coast created a flash and two booms around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Andrea Macpherson is live with the latest on what people are saying.
Residents across B.C.’s South Coast were surprised on Tuesday night by a potential meteor.

Videos shared online from different areas of Metro Vancouver show two bright flashes around 9:08 p.m., followed by two booms minutes later.

There are reports from people in North Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and even Washington state hearing the big boom.

“I was just sitting on the couch. My fiancé was in the kitchen, and all of a sudden we heard this tremendous bang,” North Vancouver resident Max Hacker told Global News.

Get breaking National news

“Our sliding glass door to the balcony just started shaking. It gave a good two or three shakes in its frame, and then it all just kind of stopped, and we had this minute of, ‘Did you hear that? Yeah, I heard that. What was that?'”

The boom was strong enough to be picked up on several seismographs, which are meant to detect earthquake activity.

One expert told Global News that it could have been a bolide.

“It’s typical of these bolides – these large meteorites – when they explode in the atmosphere, the sound waves travel down to the earth, and so the sound waves are causing people’s windows to shake and so that’s the big shaking that people reported,” John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, said.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

