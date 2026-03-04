Potential meteor visible, heard across B.C.’s South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Residents across B.C.’s South Coast were surprised on Tuesday night by a potential meteor.

Videos shared online from different areas of Metro Vancouver show two bright flashes around 9:08 p.m., followed by two booms minutes later.

There are reports from people in North Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and even Washington state hearing the big boom.

“I was just sitting on the couch. My fiancé was in the kitchen, and all of a sudden we heard this tremendous bang,” North Vancouver resident Max Hacker told Global News.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Our sliding glass door to the balcony just started shaking. It gave a good two or three shakes in its frame, and then it all just kind of stopped, and we had this minute of, ‘Did you hear that? Yeah, I heard that. What was that?'”

Story continues below advertisement

2:02 Study finds earthquake risk with West End Vancouver high rises and concrete buildings

The boom was strong enough to be picked up on several seismographs, which are meant to detect earthquake activity.

One expert told Global News that it could have been a bolide.

“It’s typical of these bolides – these large meteorites – when they explode in the atmosphere, the sound waves travel down to the earth, and so the sound waves are causing people’s windows to shake and so that’s the big shaking that people reported,” John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, said.