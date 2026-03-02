Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta mulls ditching time switch — again — as B.C. moves to permanent daylight

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2026 8:04 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta mulls ditching time switch — again — as B.C. moves to permanent daylight'
Alberta mulls ditching time switch — again — as B.C. moves to permanent daylight
Premier Danielle Smith says along with Saskatchewan's use of year-round central standard time, B.C. announcing it will shift to permanent daylight time raises questions about whether Alberta should aim for consistency across the western provinces. As Sarah Komadina explains, it's not the first time Alberta has mulled ditching the time switch.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Premier Danielle Smith says with the province’s neighbours to the west moving to adopt year-round daylight time, it’s once again time for Alberta to consider abandoning the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Premier David Eby announced Monday British Columbia will spring forward an hour for the final time Sunday, in an effort to make life easier.

That means it will be in lock-step with Alberta from November to March, and Alberta will sync with Saskatchewan from March to November.

In Canada, Saskatchewan is the lone daylight saving time holdout, with only a few border communities making the seasonal change.

Smith said along with most of Saskatchewan’s use of year-round central standard time, B.C.’s shift raises questions about whether Alberta should aim for consistency across the western provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

Almost five years ago, a referendum question was put to Albertans to keep daylight time year-round: permanently changing to summer hours and no longer turning clocks forward in March and backward in November.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The question, put to voters in the 2021 municipal election, failed by the narrowest of margins — 50.2 per cent to 49.8 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Alberta referendum results released'
Alberta referendum results released

That, despite the results of a public survey released by the Alberta government in the spring of 2020, in 91 per cent of the 141,000 Albertans who weighed in said they’d like to stop changing their clocks twice a year and stick with DST.

Smith has previously mused about putting the issue on a ballot and now says her United Conservatives will take another look.

Trending Now

“Our government will take these recent developments under consideration and evaluate whether a similar change would be in the best interest of Albertans,” she said in a statement Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has been on daylight time since 1971.

The former NDP government explored doing away with daylight time in 2017, but did not go ahead in part over concerns about the impact on airline schedules and starting times for NHL games.

As for this year, clocks “spring ahead” when daylight saving time begins this Sunday at 2 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Sleep expert offers tips to manage time change'
Sleep expert offers tips to manage time change

— With files from Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press and Karen Bartko, Global News

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices