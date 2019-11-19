Menu

Canada

Alberta government taking another look at scrapping Daylight Saving Time

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 3:09 pm
Updated November 19, 2019 3:10 pm
Debate over Daylight Saving Time re-emerges
Nov. 1: It's that time of year again for the semi-annual chance to complain about changing our clocks. This year, something about the debate feels different. Fletcher Kent reports.

For the second time in two years, the Alberta government is looking at scrapping the switch-over to Daylight Saving Time in the province.

On Tuesday, the provincial government announced an online survey through which Albertans can share their thoughts on whether the province should continue to observe Daylight Saving Time.

This move, by Alberta’s UCP government, comes just two years after the province’s previous NDP government decided not to scrap Daylight Saving Time.

Alberta government officially scraps bill that would get rid of Daylight Saving Time

“We know people have strong opinions about changing their clocks twice a year and we want to hear them,” Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish said in a statement.

“As more Canadian provinces and territories, and some American states, are having discussions about this, it’s important that we hear from Albertans.”

The UCP government hasn’t expressed its support for getting rid of Daylight Saving Time but the statement from Glubish does point out that it’s a move that’s becoming more widespread.

Thousands of Albertans want to end Daylight Saving Time
Thousands of Albertans want to end Daylight Saving Time

B.C. government to introduce legislation Thursday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

“The practice of changing our clocks twice a year is largely done only in western Europe and North America. Earlier this year, the EU voted to abolish seasonal time changes by 2021,” Glubish said in the statement.

“In North America, we’re seeing provincial and state governments table and pass legislation to do the same.

“It’s time for Alberta to have a serious conversation about this.”

Time Change: 9 things you didn't know about DST around the world

The Alberta government’s online survey on DST will be open until Tuesday, Dec. 10.

