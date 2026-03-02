Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Manitoba boy, 12, killed, multiple injured in weekend house fire: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2026 7:17 pm
1 min read
Manitoba boy, 12, killed, multiple injured in weekend house fire: RCMP - image View image in full screen
ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Mounties in southern Manitoba say a 12-year-old boy is dead after a home was engulfed in flames over the weekend.

RCMP say they were called early Sunday to a home in Portage la Prairie, where multiple residents were reported to be inside.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say two adults and five children escaped with minor injuries, but told an officer that the boy had not made it out.

Trending Now

The boy’s body was later found inside the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Portage la Prairie is 75 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices