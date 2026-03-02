Manitoba boy, 12, killed, multiple injured in weekend house fire: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mounties in southern Manitoba say a 12-year-old boy is dead after a home was engulfed in flames over the weekend.

RCMP say they were called early Sunday to a home in Portage la Prairie, where multiple residents were reported to be inside.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say two adults and five children escaped with minor injuries, but told an officer that the boy had not made it out.

The boy’s body was later found inside the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Portage la Prairie is 75 kilometres west of Winnipeg.