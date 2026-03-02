Manitoba boy, 12, killed, multiple injured in weekend house fire: RCMP

Mounties in southern Manitoba say a 12-year-old boy is dead after a home was engulfed in flames over the weekend.
RCMP say they were called early Sunday to a home in Portage la Prairie, where multiple residents were reported to be inside.
They say two adults and five children escaped with minor injuries, but told an officer that the boy had not made it out.
The boy’s body was later found inside the home.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Portage la Prairie is 75 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
