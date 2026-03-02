Menu

March 7 – Bathrooms Bathrooms Bathrooms

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted March 2, 2026 7:09 pm
1 min read
March 7 – Bathrooms Bathrooms Bathrooms
Are you finding it harder to get out of the bathtub?
With over 80% of accidents happening in the bathroom, nothing is more important for your safety.

Tune in to Talk To The Experts this Saturday when Shane from Bathrooms Bathrooms Bathrooms will tell you how to make your bathroom both beautiful and functional. Shane explains the whole process of replacing your tired old tub with a beautiful new Italian porcelain walk-in shower.

Visit bathroomsbathroomsbathrooms.com to see their work and don’t miss Talk To The Experts this Saturday.

