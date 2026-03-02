Oilers acquire defenceman Murphy from Blackhawks

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenceman Connor Murphy from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks will retain 50 per cent of Murphy’s US$4.4-million salary, the Oilers said in a news release.

Murphy is in the final season of a four-year contract worth $17.6 million.

The six-foot-four, 212-pound blueliner has four goals and nine assists in 60 games this season.

Since making his NHL debut in 2013-14, Murphy has 173 points (47-126) in 805 career regular-season games.

Also Monday, the Oilers loaned forward Isaac Howard to AHL Bakersfield.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.