Oilers acquire defenceman Murphy from Blackhawks

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenceman Connor Murphy from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.
The Blackhawks will retain 50 per cent of Murphy’s US$4.4-million salary, the Oilers said in a news release.
Murphy is in the final season of a four-year contract worth $17.6 million.
The six-foot-four, 212-pound blueliner has four goals and nine assists in 60 games this season.
Get daily National news
Since making his NHL debut in 2013-14, Murphy has 173 points (47-126) in 805 career regular-season games.
Also Monday, the Oilers loaned forward Isaac Howard to AHL Bakersfield.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.
Write a comment