SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers acquire defenceman Murphy from Blackhawks

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2026 6:23 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenceman Connor Murphy from the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks will retain 50 per cent of Murphy’s US$4.4-million salary, the Oilers said in a news release.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blades Bio January 2026: David Lewandowski'
Blades Bio January 2026: David Lewandowski

Murphy is in the final season of a four-year contract worth $17.6 million.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-four, 212-pound blueliner has four goals and nine assists in 60 games this season.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Since making his NHL debut in 2013-14, Murphy has 173 points (47-126) in 805 career regular-season games.

Trending Now

Also Monday, the Oilers loaned forward Isaac Howard to AHL Bakersfield.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices