Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Marv
    March 2, 2026 at 3:25 pm

    Simple translation as usual….
    We want more money. Same as last time….and time before that….and time before that ….and etc….or we strike

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario teacher, education worker unions call for contract talks to start early

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2026 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Why Ontario education minister is determined to overhaul how school boards work'
Why Ontario education minister is determined to overhaul how school boards work
WATCH: Why Ontario education minister is determined to overhaul how school boards work – Nov 23, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Contracts for Ontario’s teachers and education workers expire at the end of this summer and their union leaders are calling on the education minister to start the bargaining process early.

The union presidents say in a joint statement Monday that they want to start negotiations early as a way to ensure stability in classrooms and boost student success.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The last round of education bargaining was lengthy and included a strike by education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees, closing schools for two days.

The unions say they want Education Minister Paul Calandra to use his authority to issue a regulation allowing negotiations to start up to 180 days before the current collective agreements expire on Aug. 31, which means the process could start as early as this week.

Trending Now

But Calandra’s office says filing for notice to bargain 90 days before contract expiry, as is set out in the Labour Relations Act, would provide enough time to get a fair and reasonable agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

The unions say in the next contract talks they hope to see smaller class sizes, measures to improve recruitment and retention, and increase resources for students, teachers and education workers.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices