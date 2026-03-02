Menu

Canada

Ontario girl, 4, dies after adult falls on her on Quebec cross-country ski trail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2026 2:15 pm
1 min read
An MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police car is seen in Wakefield, Que., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
An MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police car is seen in Wakefield, Que., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw/SDV
A four-year-old Ontario girl has died after she was injured on a cross-country ski trail about 30 kilometres north of Gatineau, Que.

Local police say the girl was riding on a sled on Feb. 22 when an adult fell on her in Parc Nakkertok, in the municipality of Val-des-Monts.

Sgt. Martin Fournel says police found the girl in cardiac arrest and she was transported to the nearby Wakefield hospital.

Fournel says the child was later transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa, where her death was confirmed.

He was not able to say what day the child died.

Fournel says the Ontario coroner is overseeing the investigation into her death.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

