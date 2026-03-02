Worker falls down 6-metre hole at Langley Events Centre construction site

Send this page to someone via email

A construction worker had to be rescued on the job on Monday after they fell down a six-metre hole.

Langley, B.C., RCMP said they were called to the 7800 block of 200th Street, which is the Langley Events Centre, at 8:13 a.m., along with first responders from the Township of Langley Fire Department.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

BC Ambulance Service was also called to the scene.

The worker had fallen down a six-metre hole on the construction site and a firefighter was sent down to assist in bringing the worker up.

The worker was taken to the hospital in stable condition, RCMP confirmed.

“At this time, there does not appear to be any criminality; however, we are working alongside Work Safe BC to determine the factors that led up to this incident,” Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2026-6538.