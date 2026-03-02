Prosecutors seek to withdraw sex assault charge against Frank Stronach

Send this page to someone via email

Prosecutors are seeking to withdraw a charge of sexual assault against billionaire businessman Frank Stronach as his Toronto trial continues.

Crown attorney Jelena Vlacic made the request Monday morning, saying prosecutors have determined there is no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction on that count, which relates to an alleged incident in 1986.

Stronach’s defense lawyer, however, argued the judge should instead enter a finding of not guilty on that charge, saying her client has “earned it.”

On Friday, the Crown received notes from a police officer regarding the complainant’s 2006 report, defense lawyer Leora Shemesh said.

Those notes, which had not previously been found because they were filed under the officer’s maiden name, are detailed and in “complete contradiction” to what the complainant said on the stand, Shemesh argued.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy said they will deal with the issue once the Crown has finished presenting its evidence.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges related to alleged incidents spanning decades.

The charge the Crown is seeking to withdraw is the last remaining count related to that complainant.

Prosecutors last week withdrew a charge of forcible confinement related to the same woman, who was the sixth of seven complainants expected to testify in the case.

Court adjourned early Thursday after Molloy expressed concerns over the woman’s well-being and raised the possibility that her behavior during cross-examination could affect the fairness of the trial.

Cross-examination had turned into a “shouting match,” and Molloy said she was growing concerned that the defense was not getting its right to a meaningful cross-examination.

The veteran judge said she recognized the complainant was struggling but stressed the defense had done nothing wrong and the accused “is still entitled to a fair trial.”

The court did not sit on Friday.