Weather

Ontario enters March with frigid cold snap as wind chills plummet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2026 6:28 pm
1 min read
A man rides his bicycle through the steam in the cold winter weather in Toronto, on Friday, February 3, 2023. Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as a blast of arctic air delivers biting wind chills. Environment Canada is warning of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario throughout Friday morning, which could cause frostbite to quickly develop on exposed skin. View image in full screen
A man rides his bicycle through the steam in the cold winter weather in Toronto, on Friday, February 3, 2023. Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as a blast of arctic air delivers biting wind chills. Environment Canada is warning of wind chill values between -30 C and -40 C across much of southern and eastern Ontario throughout Friday morning, which could cause frostbite to quickly develop on exposed skin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
March may not be roaring in like a lion in Toronto, but it’s certainly not sheepishly arriving like a lamb.

After Torontonians enjoyed some above zero temperatures last week, the mercury quickly plummeted overnight into Sunday, and it will stay frigid until Monday morning.

With the wind chill, Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures as low as -24 early Monday morning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

Other areas of southern Ontario were experiencing even colder temperatures, with lows into the -20s, and windchills reaching -30.

Further north, areas like Thunder Bay were seeing bone-chilling temperatures into the -30s, and a wind chill of nearly -40.

Snow is not likely in Toronto, and the extreme cold will likely be short lived, with above zero temperatures returning to many parts of the province by Tuesday.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

