Ontario enters March with frigid cold snap as wind chills plummet

Send this page to someone via email

March may not be roaring in like a lion in Toronto, but it’s certainly not sheepishly arriving like a lamb.

After Torontonians enjoyed some above zero temperatures last week, the mercury quickly plummeted overnight into Sunday, and it will stay frigid until Monday morning.

With the wind chill, Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures as low as -24 early Monday morning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Other areas of southern Ontario were experiencing even colder temperatures, with lows into the -20s, and windchills reaching -30.

Further north, areas like Thunder Bay were seeing bone-chilling temperatures into the -30s, and a wind chill of nearly -40.

Snow is not likely in Toronto, and the extreme cold will likely be short lived, with above zero temperatures returning to many parts of the province by Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement