‘At first I cried’: How Iranian Canadians are reacting to the U.S. strikes in Iran

Send this page to someone via email

Iranian Canadians rallied in some of Canada’s major cities over the weekend, with some expressing words of elation and support over the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The strikes began Saturday morning and appeared to target areas of downtown Tehran, which included locations linked to Iran’s leadership.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Truth Social the intent of the “massive” operation was to ensure Tehran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

For Sedi Minachi, the strikes were a positive event.

“I can’t stop being happy,” she said at a rally in Vancouver on Feb. 28. “I just, at first, I cried, I couldn’t believe it. I feel like the nightmare after 47 years is finishing, almost finishing. We still haven’t heard the news of the collapse of the regime, but I look forward to it.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday afternoon, Trump said on Truth Social that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the strikes. State media later confirmed his death.

Minachi has organized protests and rallies in Vancouver in recent weeks, in opposition to the Iranian regime which had been cracking down on demonstrations against the government.

Iranians fed up with corruption, economic mismanagement and repressive religious rules in their country have been rallying since late last year.

Iran’s government, which implemented an internet blackout, said in mid-February that more than 3,000 people had been killed since the protests broke out. But the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in counting deaths during previous rounds of unrest in Iran, put the death toll at more than 7,000.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Demonstrations have erupted in numerous countries, including the U.S. and Canada.

On Feb. 14, hundreds of thousands of people marched through Toronto, with similar protests held in Vancouver and other cities.

2:02 Montreal rallies reflect split over U.S., Israeli intervention in Iran

On Saturday and Sunday, different rallies were held – ones of celebration.

Story continues below advertisement

Shermineh Esmati Novak, a co-organizer of Saturday’s rally in Toronto, said there’s “much excitement.”

“It’s just a sense of, you know, we accomplished something,” she told Global News. “There is an element of unity.”

Esmati Novak acknowledged some people may find it “strange” for wanting military intervention, but “I think we’re all hoping for it to happen.”

“We really want military aggression from the United States, because this regime won’t leave unless you bring in real dominant military power to take them out,” she said.

Ardeshir Zarezadeh, a former Iranian political prisoner who fled to Canada, said the U.S.-Israel attack is a best-case scenario for both Iranians seeking an end to government repression, as well as Western powers aiming to halt Iran’s nuclear program.

“If there is a free country … there will be no nuclear bomb,” Zarezadeh said. “It will be beneficial for everyone in the Middle East and obviously for international peace.”

Zarezadeh, who is now president of the Toronto-based International Centre for Human Rights, called the killing of protesters in Iran a “crime against humanity” and said the international community had a duty to step in.

6:51 Israel vows ‘non-stop strikes’ as Iran retaliates following death of supreme leader

But some Iranian Canadians say they are concerned about the actions by the U.S. and Israel, even if it means the end of the Iranian regime.

Story continues below advertisement

“Interventions when they come from foreign governments don’t work in favour of the national sovereignty of Iran,” said Mona Ghassemi, president of the Iranian Canadian Congress.

Ghassemi noted with the president still alive and a temporary council, the current government has not yet fallen, but she’s unsure what could come if the regime were to fall.

“If that government were to fall, I would be concerned about what would come in its place with these foreign interventions, because what the United States and Israel likely want would be a government that would be subservient to their demands,” she added.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a prerecorded message that a new leadership council “has begun its work” of finding a new leader.

There remains some concern among Iranian Canadians for their loved ones at home, Esmati Novak told Global News. Yet Ali Hassan Abadi, who attended Saturday’s rally in Toronto, said he believes that could change.

“When we hear the first news, we excited, we shocked, we celebrate,” he said. “We hope the fear is done, fear is gone very soon.”