Alberta Federation of Labour planning province-wide day of action

The Alberta Federation of Labour announced on Saturday its newest campaign Fight Back Now as a way for workers and community members across Alberta to stand up against Premier Danielle Smith and her UCP government.
The federation also invited anyone interested to take part in their Fight Back Academy, which will give people hands-on experience in organizing, engaging and mobilizing collective and political job action.
The campaign will lead to a province-wide protest held in city’s and towns across Alberta on Friday, May 29.
