Alberta Federation of Labour planning province-wide day of action

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Alberta Federation of Labour announced on Saturday its newest campaign Fight Back Now as a way for workers and community members across Alberta to stand up against Premier Danielle Smith and her UCP government.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The federation also invited anyone interested to take part in their Fight Back Academy, which will give people hands-on experience in organizing, engaging and mobilizing collective and political job action.

The campaign will lead to a province-wide protest held in city’s and towns across Alberta on Friday, May 29.