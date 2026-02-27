2 Skiers caught in avalanche, west of Calgary, 1 found ‘unresponsive’

Send this page to someone via email

Search and rescue crews have been called to reports of an avalanche in the Naskiska area, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary.

RCMP confirm they received a call around 12:49 p.m. that two skiers were trapped in the avalanche that occurred in-bounds at the ski area.

Personnel from several agencies responded to the area as part of the search and rescue effort.

An RCMP spokesperson confirms one of the trapped skiers was able to get out on their own, but the second skier was “unresponsive” when found.

A spokesperson for EMS confirms the skier who was able to get out was uninjured.

However, EMS said the second person, identified as a youth, was transported by ground ambulance to Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary in life-threatening (critical) condition.

A spokesperson for the Nakiska Ski Area, provided a statement to Global News that said “Our hearts are with the family and friends of this individual. We are sending out deepest care to the family dealing with this horrible situation.”

The spokesperson added that a full investigation is underway and more details will be provided when they become available.

Avalanche Canada has issued a warning that strong winds and new snow that fell in the area overnight Thursday and into Friday mean the avalanche danger in the area is high.

More to come.