Canada

Heli-skier dies in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2026 1:37 pm
1 min read
A Search and Rescue helicopter flies near Revelstoke, B.C., on March 14, 2010. View image in full screen
A Search and Rescue helicopter flies near Revelstoke, B.C., on March 14, 2010. Jeff McIntosh/ THE CANADIAN PRESS
A heli-skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in southeastern British Columbia.

RCMP say they were told on Thursday about a fatality after an avalanche in a heli-skiing area near Revelstoke, about 640 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Police say the skier was with three companions and a guide in a backcountry area when the avalanche took place just after 2 p.m.

They say the skier was found under about 1.5 metres of snow.

Police say the person was airlifted to a hospital in Revelstoke but was pronounced dead.

RCMP say there was no evidence of criminality in the death, which is under investigation by the Mounties and BC Coroners Service.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

