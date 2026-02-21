Heli-skier dies in avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C.

See more sharing options

A heli-skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in southeastern British Columbia.

RCMP say they were told on Thursday about a fatality after an avalanche in a heli-skiing area near Revelstoke, about 640 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Police say the skier was with three companions and a guide in a backcountry area when the avalanche took place just after 2 p.m.

They say the skier was found under about 1.5 metres of snow.

Police say the person was airlifted to a hospital in Revelstoke but was pronounced dead.

RCMP say there was no evidence of criminality in the death, which is under investigation by the Mounties and BC Coroners Service.