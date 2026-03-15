Lakewood Civic Centre’s big blue waterslide closed for safety risks

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It’s the closing of a chapter for Lakewood Civic Centre’s waterslide.

The City of Saskatoon says replacement of the slide was set for 2027, but after a recent inspection deemed it unsafe, the slide has been closed for good.

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Lakewood will unveil another waterslide in 2027, but some families heading into Family Swim said they are sad to see the blue slide go. Others think getting a new, safer slide is for the better.

The city says construction of the new slide will be scheduled around programs and pool access. All other pool amenities and programs are open and operating as usual.

Watch above for more on how families and kids who frequent the centre are feeling.