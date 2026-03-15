Winter’s grip continues across much of Canada; forecasts call for snow, freezing rain

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Winter’s icy and snowy grip continues to impact several parts of Canada, with special weather statements and warnings for every province except Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

On the West Coast, forecasts call for a mixture of snow and rain depending where you live with yellow alert snowfall warnings in place for much of central and western British Columbia.

Places such as Bulkley Valley, inland parts of the North Coast, Prince George and Fort Nelson could see varying amounts of snow between Sunday and Monday.

Most locations are expected to see 10 to 15 centimetres, though Environment Canada warns that inland parts of the Central Coast could see 30 to 40 centimetres between Sunday and Tuesday morning.

Elsewhere, in places such as Metro Vancouver, Coquitlam and West and North Vancouver Island face heavy rains with forecasters warning of a prolonged atmospheric river, prompting the province to issue high streamflow advisories for most coastal areas.

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Between 100 and 150 millimetres of rain could fall between Sunday and Wednesday morning with residents urged to be careful of extensive water pooling on roads and even potential wash-outs.

Next door in both northeast and northwest Alberta, residents could face extreme cold with wind chills near -40 C on Sunday morning. Conditions are expected to improve by Sunday afternoon.

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Much of central, eastern and southern Ontario are set for a patchy, wintry mix.

An orange alert winter storm warning is in effect for central Ontario communities, with Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Kapuskasing expected to see between 10 to 20 cm of snowfall and ice pellets between Sunday and Monday morning.

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Some areas around Sudbury and Manitoulin Island could also see freezing rain with six to 12 millimetres of ice build up. Wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are also likely throughout the central region.

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A mix of snow and freezing rain is also possible in southern and eastern Ontario. Kawartha Lakes, Barrie and Belleville are under a special weather statement with forecasts calling for two to eight centimetres of snow.

Cities including Toronto, London, Windsor and Kitchener are more likely to see patchy freezing rain with the possibility of minor ice buildup.

Snowy conditions are also expect in Quebec with yellow and orange alerts for winter storms in place for central and southern parts of the province.

Communities such as Val d’Or, Rouyn-Noranda and Chibougamau can expect 20 to 40 cm of snow between later Sunday and Tuesday morning. Environment Canada says the accumulations will begin as snow before changing into ice pellets and then freezing rain that could leave up to five millimetres of ice.

Other communities, including Temiscaming and Waskaganish, are under yellow alerts, with 15 to 20 cm of snow expected.

Snow is less likely in the Maritimes, but Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are both under special weather statements for heavy rain.

According to Environment Canada, most of southern and central New Brunswick could see between 20 to 40 mm of rain starting on Monday afternoon. It could be accompanied by wind gusts of 60 km/h, though exposed areas could see up to 90 km/h.

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Similar conditions are expected in Nova Scotia, though the rainfall ranges from 30 to 50 mm with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.