Canadian Paralympic Committee CEO calls for more investment after dip in medals

Canadian Paralympic Committee CEO Karen O’Neill acknowledged Canada’s showing at the Milan Cortina Paralympics wasn’t the same as past years.

Canada finished eighth in the gold-medal standings with just three. As for total medals, Canada placed sixth (four silver, eight bronze). In comparison, Canada had 25 medals, with eight golds, at the 2022 Beijing Games, finishing third in the gold-medal standings for the fourth consecutive Paralympics.

O’Neill was quick to say how proud she was of the group, while also citing factors such as “accidents and injuries,” along with Russia being back in the fold. The Russians earned 12 medals, with eight gold — only China (15 gold) and the United States (13 gold) finished ahead.

“A little bit different but still really, really pleased with how the team has done,” O’Neill said. “I would say it’s also testimony to how quickly and how evolving the competitive level is around the world for the Paralympics right now.

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“I’m going to say we’ve had a record number of top-five, top-eight (finishes) and it’s just a really good moment to see how much the world is catching up and also what the competition levels look like.”

As for the future, O’Neill emphasized the importance of making strong performances “repeatable.” She pointed to first-time medallists in judging the strength of the talent pool, as well as top-five and top-eight finishes.

But one matter, which has been a hot topic in national sporting circles, also earned a mention.

“Continuing with what we’re doing, investment is going to be key,” O’Neill said. “We’re grateful incredibly for the government investment and corporate investment, but we certainly need to invest more if we’re going to continue to perform on the world stage.

3:49 Team Canada is ready for the Milano-Cortina Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortino Games

“It’s obvious from being here with the kind of attention and intention for many of the countries around the world that we’ve really got to continue grow our sport in Canada, invest in sport and continue to add what has already been some good investment, but (it) needs to probably go up a couple levels, for sure, for us to continue to be competitive on the world stage.”

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O’Neill’s call for investment echoed that of Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker after the Olympics, which saw Canada finish eighth in the overall medal count with 21 — with Russia out of the fold.

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O’Neill said the funding helps get athletes to competitions, with training, hiring world-class coaches and talent to aid the athletes and keep up with standard of equipment for competition.

“As an overall sports system, the core funding has not increased for about the last, it’s almost 18 years now,” she said. “So what you have is many sport organizations trying to do a lot more with less. And so when that core funding doesn’t increase, it’s tough to continue to compete on the world stage.

“What I would say at a core funding level, we need to at least make that whole. And quite honestly, we know it’s going to take increased funding for the system and also the athletes for them to be able to participate fully and without any concern.”

Nordic ski star Natalie Wilkie shone brightest for Canada with four medals, and two of three gold — with the wheelchair curling team winning the other. Fellow nordic ski star Mark Arendz added two bronze, while Para alpine skier Kalle Eriksson, and guide Sierra Smith earned three medals in their Paralympic debut.

Canada’s ice hockey team took silver Sunday, while Michaela Gosselin and Kurt Oatway each added alpine bronze, Brittany Hudak earned a nordic skiing bronze and Tyler Turner grabbed bronze in the men’s snowboard cross. Turner, who entered as the reigning champion, got tangled up in the final but was awarded bronze after Japan’s Junta Kosuda was disqualified for causing the collision.

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Canada also potentially lost out on a couple of medals due to six-time medallist and alpine star Mollie Jepsen exiting the Games early due to a knee injury.

O’Neill pointed to the atmosphere following Canada’s curling win — its first gold in the event since 2014 and fourth since its inception in 2006 — as an example of sport’s importance in Canada.

“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” she said. “So when you really look at the impact and the power of sport especially in the kind of world we’re in today, it just transcends any kind of boundaries or differences we perceive on a day-to-day basis and really unites us.

“And I’d say as a country we need it more than ever. And the investment into probably some of the best representatives and ambassadors on behalf of Canada are these terrific athletes here.”