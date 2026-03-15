Oscars 2026 red carpet: The boldest fashion at the Academy Awards

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The Oscars are back — and the fashion was on-point.

Hollywood’s A-list worked the red carpet Sunday evening outside of Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.

This year’s red carpet had a mood of glitz and glamour, with many guests leaning into romantic silhouettes and dramatic styling, with green hues appearing alongside floral appliques and feathered embellishments.

Enjoy all of the best red carpet looks from the 2026 Oscars, below. Here’s the list of the night’s award winners, updated as the night goes on.

Hudson Williams

View image in full screen Hudson Williams attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Matei Horvath/FilmMagic

Demi Moore

View image in full screen Demi Moore attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Miles Caton

View image in full screen Miles Caton at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola//Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Kristen Wigg

View image in full screen US actress Kristen Wiig attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Odessa A’zion

View image in full screen Odessa A’zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

View image in full screen Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. Mike Coppola/ Getty Images/ ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Rose Byrne

View image in full screen Rose Byrne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/WireImage/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

View image in full screen Kate Hudson attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

View image in full screen Michael B. Jordan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mikey Madison

View image in full screen Mikey Madison attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

View image in full screen Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

View image in full screen Priyanka Chopra attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

View image in full screen Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

View image in full screen Pedro Pascal attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taylor Frankie Paul

View image in full screen Taylor Frankie Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/WireImage

Jacob Elordi

View image in full screen Jacob Elordi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku

View image in full screen Wunmi Mosaku attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/John Shearer/WireImage

Timothee Chalamet

View image in full screen Timothée Chalamet attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Mazur/ANGELA WEISS / AFP viaGetty Images

Emma Stone

View image in full screen Emma Stone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Julian Hamilton/Getty Images/John Shearer/WireImage

Regina Hall

View image in full screen Regina Hall attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Kathy Bates

View image in full screen Kathy Bates attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Mia Goth

View image in full screen Mia Goth attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Javier Bardem

View image in full screen Javier Bardem attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

View image in full screen Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

View image in full screen Nick Jonas attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Mazur/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Chloé Zhao

View image in full screen Chloé Zhao attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/WireImage/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti

View image in full screen Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

View image in full screen Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

EJAE

View image in full screen EJAE attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/John Shearer/WireImage

Kieran Culkin

View image in full screen Kieran Culkin attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Barbie Ferreira

View image in full screen Barbie Ferreira attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Chase Stokes

View image in full screen Chase Stokes attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Arden Cho

View image in full screen Arden Cho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

View image in full screen Felicity Jones attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

View image in full screen Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Matei Horvath/FilmMagic

Kevin O’Leary