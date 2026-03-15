Oscars 2026 red carpet: The boldest fashion at the Academy Awards

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The
Oscars are back — and the fashion was on-point.
Hollywood’s A-list worked the red carpet Sunday evening outside of Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, ahead of the 98th
Academy Awards.
This year’s red carpet had a mood of glitz and glamour, with many guests leaning into romantic silhouettes and dramatic styling, with green hues appearing alongside floral appliques and feathered embellishments.
Enjoy all of the best red carpet looks from the 2026 Oscars, below. Here’s the
list of the night’s award winners, updated as the night goes on. Hudson Williams
Hudson Williams attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Arturo Holmes/Matei Horvath/FilmMagic
Demi Moore
Demi Moore attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Miles Caton
Miles Caton at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola//Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images
Kristen Wigg
US actress Kristen Wiig attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
Odessa A’zion
Odessa A’zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
Mike Coppola/ Getty Images/ ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
John Shearer/WireImage/Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mikey Madison
Mikey Madison attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Julian Hamilton/Getty Images
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Taylor Frankie Paul
Taylor Frankie Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
John Shearer/WireImage
Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Wunmi Mosaku
Wunmi Mosaku attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images/John Shearer/WireImage
Timothee Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Mazur/ANGELA WEISS / AFP viaGetty Images
Emma Stone
Emma Stone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Julian Hamilton/Getty Images/John Shearer/WireImage
Regina Hall
Regina Hall attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images
Mia Goth
Mia Goth attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
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Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images/Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Mazur/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images
Chloé Zhao
Chloé Zhao attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
John Shearer/WireImage/Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Chase Infiniti
Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
EJAE
EJAE attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images/John Shearer/WireImage
Kieran Culkin
Kieran Culkin attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026.
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
Arden Cho
Arden Cho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Matei Horvath/FilmMagic
Kevin O’Leary
Kevin O’Leary attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images
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