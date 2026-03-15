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Entertainment

Oscars 2026 red carpet: The boldest fashion at the Academy Awards

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 15, 2026 7:44 pm
1 min read
(L-R:) Kate Hudson, Teyana Taylor and Hudson Williams at the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
(L-R:) Kate Hudson, Teyana Taylor and Hudson Williams at the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Julian Hamilton/JC Olivera/WWD Getty Images
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The Oscars are back — and the fashion was on-point.

Hollywood’s A-list worked the red carpet Sunday evening outside of Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.

This year’s red carpet had a mood of glitz and glamour, with many guests leaning into romantic silhouettes and dramatic styling, with green hues appearing alongside floral appliques and feathered embellishments.

Enjoy all of the best red carpet looks from the 2026 Oscars, below. Here’s the list of the night’s award winners, updated as the night goes on.

Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Hudson Williams attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Matei Horvath/FilmMagic

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Demi Moore attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Miles Caton

Miles Caton at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Miles Caton at the 98th Annual Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola//Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Kristen Wigg

US actress Kristen Wiig attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. View image in full screen
US actress Kristen Wiig attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Odessa A’zion

Odessa A'zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Odessa A’zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. Mike Coppola/ Getty Images/ ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Rose Byrne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/WireImage/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Kate Hudson attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Michael B. Jordan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mikey Madison attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Priyanka Chopra attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Pedro Pascal attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor Frankie Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Taylor Frankie Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/WireImage

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Jacob Elordi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Wunmi Mosaku attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/John Shearer/WireImage

Timothee Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Timothée Chalamet attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Mazur/ANGELA WEISS / AFP viaGetty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Emma Stone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Julian Hamilton/Getty Images/John Shearer/WireImage

Regina Hall

Regina Hall attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Regina Hall attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Kathy Bates attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Mia Goth

Mia Goth attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Mia Goth attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Javier Bardem attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Nick Jonas attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Mazur/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Chloé Zhao attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. John Shearer/WireImage/Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

EJAE

EJAE attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
EJAE attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/John Shearer/WireImage

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Kieran Culkin attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Barbie Ferreira attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Chase Stokes attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Arden Cho

Arden Cho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Arden Cho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Felicity Jones attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Matei Horvath/FilmMagic

Kevin O’Leary

Kevin O'Leary attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. View image in full screen
Kevin O’Leary attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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